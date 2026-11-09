Skilling India Launches Industry-Academia Connect Initiative Through Career Network Centers Across Maharashtra

Mumbai [India], November 9: Skilling India , an employability enhancement and industry-academia connect initiative, is strengthening its campus outreach through its Career Network Centers (CNCs) across the Mumbai and Pune regions.

The initiative aims to establish a structured and continuous connection between educational institutions, industries and students, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and workplace expectations.

Through Career Network Centers, Skilling India intends to bring career guidance, employability development, industry interaction and employment-related opportunities closer to students within their own campuses.

Unlike conventional placement-focused activities that are often concentrated around the final semester, the Industry-Academia Connect Initiative aims to create a continuous career development ecosystem throughout the academic journey.

What the Initiative Offers to Educational Institutions

Under this initiative, participating colleges can facilitate a range of student development and industry engagement activities, including:

Employability Enhancement: Communication skills, soft skills, teamwork, leadership, professional behaviour and workplace readiness.

Communication skills, soft skills, teamwork, leadership, professional behaviour and workplace readiness. Career Guidance and Mentorship: Career counselling, career planning, interview preparation and guidance from industry professionals.

Career counselling, career planning, interview preparation and guidance from industry professionals. Industry Interaction: Expert sessions, industry talks, corporate interactions and exposure to real workplace expectations.

Expert sessions, industry talks, corporate interactions and exposure to real workplace expectations. Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities: Connecting eligible students with practical learning and industry exposure opportunities.

Connecting eligible students with practical learning and industry exposure opportunities. Pre-Placement Preparation: Resume development, mock interviews, aptitude assessments and placement orientation.

Resume development, mock interviews, aptitude assessments and placement orientation. Industry Projects and Practical Learning: Encouraging students to gain practical exposure through industry-relevant projects and assignments.

Encouraging students to gain practical exposure through industry-relevant projects and assignments. Placement and Job Fair Connect: Facilitating access to employment opportunities and participation in relevant recruitment activities.

Career Network Centers – A Campus-Level Career Development Hub

The Career Network Center (CNC) is envisioned as a dedicated career guidance and industry-connect point within participating educational institutions.

It will act as a bridge connecting students with Skilling India’s industry network, career development initiatives and employment-related services.

The objective is to move beyond placement assistance and support students in preparing for their complete career journey — from skill development and industry exposure to internships, apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

A Collaborative Opportunity for Industries and Educational Institutions

Skilling India invites colleges, universities, training institutions and industry partners across Mumbai and Pune to participate in this initiative.

Educational institutions can collaborate with Skilling India to develop an annual Industry–Academia Connect activity calendar aligned with their academic schedule, student requirements and placement objectives.

Industries can participate by contributing through expert interactions, mentoring, internships, apprenticeships, industry visits, skill development activities and recruitment opportunities.

Vision: Connecting Education with Employment

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Mahesh Kadam, Promoter of Skilling India, said: “Our objective is to make industry–academia collaboration a continuous process rather than an occasional activity. Every student deserves access to the right career guidance, industry exposure and employability development opportunities. Through Career Network Centers, we want to bring industries closer to educational institutions and help students become confident, capable and workplace-ready.”

“We believe that when educational institutions and industries work together, education becomes more meaningful, students become more employable and businesses gain access to better-prepared talent. Our focus is to build a sustainable collaboration ecosystem across Mumbai and Pune, with the potential to expand across Maharashtra.”

Invitation for Institutional Collaboration

Skilling India welcomes educational institutions interested in establishing a Career Network Center on their campus and participating in its Annual Industry–Academia Connect Programme.

The initiative is designed to create long-term institutional partnerships that contribute to student development, stronger industry relationships and improved career opportunities.

For Institutional Collaboration and Partnership:

Skilling India

Website: www.skilling-india.com

Email: support@skilling-india.com

Phone: +91 8530151155