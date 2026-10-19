Boutique Hospitality Services Appoints Apat Salamone as Hospitality Partnership Manager

BANGKOK, THAILAND | Oct 19– Boutique Hospitality Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Boutique Corporation Public Company Limited (BC), has appointed Apat Salamone as Hospitality Partnership Manager as BC accelerates growth across its hotel management, third-party operating and hospitality technology businesses. Apat brings 12 years of hospitality experience spanning hotel operations, B2B business development and sales.

In his new role, Apat will lead business development for BC’s Hotel Management Services (HMS), Third-Party Operator (TPO) and upcoming hospitality technology (SaaS) offering. He will build the commercial pipeline, oversee owner and client relationships for properties under BC’s hotel management agreements, including JonoX Karon Phuket, and steer key milestones towards the planned launch of BC’s SaaS product by the end of 2026.

The appointment comes as BC sharpens its focus on operations and technology. A certified Third-Party Operator for Accor and Marriott, BC manages internationally branded and independent hotels on behalf of owners, and is developing technology solutions to help them run more efficient, better-performing hotels.

BC’s growing portfolio combines its own brands, Journeyhub Hotels and Jono Hotels, with internationally branded hotels including Novotel and ibis Chiang Mai Nimman Journeyhub, Mercure Phuket Patong Journeyhub and greet Bangkok Sukhumvit 16 Jono. Mövenpick Resort Phuket Kamala Beach and JonoX Sukhumvit 5 – Handwritten Collection are set to join.