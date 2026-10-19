KIKO MILANO Unveils Sparkle Stories, a Limited-Edition Diwali-Inspired Collection for the Festive Season

Mumbai, Oct 19: KIKO MILANO, the make-up brand in Italy, introduces Sparkle Stories, its new Limited Edition Diwali collection created for the festive season in India.

Inspired by Diwali, the festival of lights, Sparkle Stories celebrates the ritual of getting ready, bringing together versatile make-up essentials to create looks that move from daytime festivities to evening celebrations. The new Limited Edition features 9 products across 16 SKUs, including some of KIKO MILANO’s most iconic and best-selling formulas, presented in an exclusive limited-edition packaging created for the festive season: from radiant textures to luminous finishes from a soft daytime glow to a more high-impact festive look. With colour and self-expression central to KIKO MILANO’s beauty philosophy, the limited edition brings together shades, shine, textures and intensity across face, eyes, lips and skincare category, along with limited-edition sets for gifting.

Among the collection’s hero products, the 3D Hydra Lipgloss delivers its signature high-shine, 3Dimensional finish, while Unlimited Double Touch pairs long-lasting lip colour with a glossy top coat. Unlimited Blush adds a fresh flush of buildable colour to the complexion, and Maxi Mod Mascara brings length and definition to the lashes with wear of up to 10 hours.

Drawing from the iconic Indian architecture patterns, the limited-edition packaging reinterprets traditional motifs through a contemporary lens creating a bold expression of light, prosperity and empowerment. Vivid fuchsia and antique gold, with metallic detailing bring a festive finish to the designs.

Gifting and shared beauty rituals are at the heart of Sparkle Stories, with a selection of ready-to-gift sets designed around different beauty routines. Three gift sets focus respectively on eyes, lips and skincare, while two cross-category sets bring together a curated selection of KIKO MILANO bestsellers and beauty essentials. Together, they offer thoughtful and versatile gifting options to celebrate the festive season.

Sparkle Stories brings KIKO MILANO’s colour, performance and self-expression philosophy into one of India’s most expressive beauty moments. The Sparkle Stories Limited Edition Collection will be available through the KIKO Milano flagship and Reliance Retail’s Tira, across its retail and digital ecosystem.

GET THE LOOK: FESTIVE GLAM

Bring the Sparkle Stories mood to life with a festive look that combines key products from the Limited Edition with some of KIKO Milano’s iconic products.

Start by prepping the skin with Hydra Pro Glow, followed by Love Fusion Moisture Radiant Foundation for a radiant and hydrated base. Apply Love Fusion 24H Moisture Radiant Concealer where need to perfect the base, then enhance the cheeks with Unlimited Blush. Define the brows with Eyebrow Sculpt Automatic Pencil.

For the eyes, blend the darkest green shade from the Glamour Multi Finish Eyeshadow Palette shade 06 across the eyelid and along the lower lash line. Add the warmer gold shade to the inner corner and blend gently across the lid to bring dimension and light to the look. Use Unlimited Precision Eyeliner & Kohl shade 16 to define the waterline and complete the eye look with Maxi Mod Mascara for volumized and designed lashes up to 10-hour.

Finish the look defining your lips with Creamy Comfort Lip Liner shade 05 and then apply 3D Hydra Lipgloss shade 35 for 3dimension effect, hydrated lips and a high-shine finish.