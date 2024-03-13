BranchOut Food to Debut New Products at Natural Products Expo West

BranchOut Food will launch two new products lines including Salad Toppers and Kids’ Snack Packs

BranchOut Food
BEND, Ore., March 13, 2024 – BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneering food technology company and producer of dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, today announced that it will debut a brand refresh and launch two new product lines at its exhibit at the Natural Products Expo West, held in Anaheim, CA from March 13-15, 2024.
This year’s Expo expects to host more than 100,000 attendees and will showcase the newest natural and organic products in foods and beverages, clean beauty and home products, supplements and ingredients. Natural Products Expo West is the industry’s largest trade show and works to satisfy consumer demand for products that align with their values, while supporting retailers looking to find the newest trending products to bring to store shelves.

“We are excited to bring BranchOut Food’s pioneering technology and products to retailers at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. We will be unveiling a fresh new look and feel to our branding, incorporating a farm-fresh look and eye-catching colors. In addition, BranchOut Food is delighted to be launching two new product lines at the event. These products are part of our growth strategy and extend the company’s reach outside of the snacking category and into two additional use cases”, Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food

