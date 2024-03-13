Fraud Prevention Company nSure.ai Partners With Merkle Science to Usher in New Era of Security in Digital Currency

SINGAPORE – March 13, 2024 – Merkle Science, the predictive crypto risk and intelligence platform, has today announced their partnership with nSure.ai, the AI-driven payment fraud prevention platform for the crypto segment, to enhance protection in cryptocurrency. This partnership will reduce crypto crime, combat fraud, and ultimately drive crypto adoption through a safer landscape for digital currency.

Through the partnership, nSure.ai’s customers can access Merkle Science’s Compass, a behavior-based blockchain transaction monitoring solution, to allow end users to transact with cryptocurrency confidently. Merkle Science’s customers can leverage nSure.ai’s fraud platform to mitigate payment fraud while exchanging fiat for cryptocurrency, optimize new customer and partner onboarding, and scale their businesses.

The partnership will unleash a new era of security within the digital currency space, including everything from tracking fraudulent activities to preempting potential threats. Because of this breadth, the partnership creates an end-to-end solution for crypto lifestyle protection, beginning with onboarding and continuing to any on-chain transactions.