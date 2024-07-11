Break-through DIY (Do It Yourself) Water Purifiers from the House of Acer enable easy filter change for Indian Consumers

Mumbai, 11 July 2024: After the successful launch of the Acerpure India brand by Acer, the brand has officially entered the Indian water purifier market with the launch of the Acerpure Amrit series. The new series includes three models – Acerpure Amrit RO, Amrit Elite – RO+UV, and Amrit Supreme – RO + UV + Alkaline – each catering to diverse consumer needs and showcasing Acerpure’s commitment to cutting-edge technology. Drawing on the trusted legacy of the Acer brand, these water purifiers are designed to deliver both reliability and convenience, promising purity with every drop.

The Acerpure Amrit series sets a new benchmark in water purifier maintenance by introducing user-replaceable filters, reducing service charges by 100%. The filters can be changed in 3 easy steps while traditional water purifiers often require complicated and costly technician services to replace filters involving pipes and intricate installations. In contrast, Acerpure water purifiers feature user-replaceable filters, simplifying the replacement process into a user-friendly task. This also ensures that customers get genuine spares as they are sent directly by Acerpure India. Users who prefer the assistance of a service technician can make use of the vast network of service centers catering to over 18000 pin codes for regular maintenance or technical assistance. In addition to the standard 1-year warranty on the unit, customers who book their water purifier by July 30th will enjoy a special launch offer. This exclusive deal entitles them to a complimentary set of filters, available for redemption after the first cycle and within two years of purchase, which effectively makes filter replacement cost zero for upto two years depending on the use case.

With a high-recovery system that boosts clean water output by upto 40%, the Acerpure Amrit series significantly reduces water wastage compared to traditional RO filters. Key features include a stainless-steel tank that decreases E. Coli growth by 94.4% within 24 hours, highlighting a strong commitment to hygiene and safety. Each purchase includes a TDS meter to help users monitor water quality. The Amrit Series Supreme model offers Alkaline enhancement, which neutralizes toxins, reduces acidity, and improves water taste, promoting a healthier lifestyle.