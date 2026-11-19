BRUSSELS, Nov 19 — Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels: ALWIN) announces a partnership between Bridger, its copyright management company, and Groover, the platform that connects independent artists with curators, media outlets, radio stations and labels.

The issue is a familiar one. Independent artists rely on a distributor to collect revenue from their recordings, yet the copyright royalties their songs generate, mechanical and performance royalties, often go unclaimed. The partnership brings together two complementary areas of expertise: Groover helps artists get their music in front of curators, media and radio, while Bridger collects the copyright royalties generated every time that music is streamed or broadcast.

A frictionless offer for Groover artists

Through a dedicated page, Groover artists can entrust Bridger with collecting their copyright royalties across more than 80 digital platforms, as well as from radio, television, live performances and public venues in more than 50 countries. Signing up is free and takes just a few minutes. Artists can claim up to 18 months of unpaid royalties and keep around 90% of the amounts collected.

A new acquisition channel for the Group

Groover artists are already investing in promoting their music, which makes them a close match for the established, career-focused projects the Group is prioritising. The partnership is part of the roadmap presented on 5 November, which continues to be rolled out: growing artist acquisition through partners that already work with artists every day.

Since 5 November, Bridger and Winamp have shared the same platform. An artist who joins Bridger for copyright collection can therefore move straight on to the other services offered by Winamp for Artists: distribution, licensing, website building, Fanzone and merchandising.

“For independent artists, getting heard and getting paid are part of the same fight. Groover helps them find their audience, and Bridger makes sure they receive the royalties they are owed. This partnership opens the door to a very large community of artists who are already investing in their careers, and each of them will then be able to discover everything Winamp for Artists has to offer.”

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO, Winamp Group