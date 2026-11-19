New Delhi, Nov 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon Indian businesses to look beyond the domestic market, strengthen local manufacturing and invest in emerging opportunities to make India more self-reliant and globally competitive.

Inaugurating the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the organisation’s centenary year and urged industry leaders to prepare a long-term growth strategy for the next 20 years.

He said India’s economic progress was creating new business opportunities and encouraged companies to make ‘India First’ the foundation of their long-term investment decisions. He also stressed that the domestic market should provide businesses with the confidence to compete internationally rather than become a comfort zone.

Focus on manufacturing and import substitution

The Prime Minister identified several sectors where domestic manufacturing could reduce import dependence and create fresh investment opportunities. In pharmaceuticals, he called for greater production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs and intermediates, noting that India needs to build capabilities beyond finished medicines.

He also highlighted opportunities in specialised steel and aluminium products, urging companies to develop the technology and manufacturing capacity required to serve domestic and global markets.

Opportunities in agriculture and engineering

Calling for stronger investment in agriculture and food processing, Modi encouraged industry to work towards increasing the value of agricultural exports. He highlighted the growing contribution of processed food to India’s agri-food exports and called for strategies aligned with international demand.

The Prime Minister also pointed to the potential of hand tools, power tools, packaging equipment, irrigation systems and machinery manufacturing. He urged large companies to support smaller enterprises in improving manufacturing quality and expanding their market reach.

Reforms and business growth

Modi highlighted government measures aimed at supporting businesses and strengthening demand, including corporate tax reductions, changes in income tax provisions and GST rate reductions on several goods.

He also encouraged businesses to take advantage of India’s trade agreements and expanding international market access. Companies, he said, must understand the needs of overseas customers, meet global quality standards and build strong distribution networks.

FICCI’s centenary and the next phase of growth

Congratulating FICCI on completing 100 years, the Prime Minister described its continued contribution to India’s economic journey as a significant achievement. He urged the industry body and its members to assess what Indian industry could accomplish over the next two decades.

The address placed emphasis on domestic manufacturing, value addition, technology investment, export competitiveness and stronger partnerships between large companies and smaller businesses.

The Prime Minister said India’s growth story was opening new possibilities for industry and called on businesses to act on these opportunities through long-term investment, innovation and a stronger global outlook.