Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Human Values in the Retail Sector; RAI Presents the First ‘Retail HR Tech Summit’

Mumbai, February 7, 2024: In an age characterised by swift technological progress and evolving consumer expectations, the retail sector finds itself at the nexus of innovation and human connection. On February 6, 2024, the Retailers Association of India organised the inaugural ‘Retail HR Tech Summit’ in Mumbai. This summit has been meticulously designed to provide a platform for Retail HR Leaders, offering them the prospect to address industry challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Speaking about the theme of the Retail HR Tech Summit, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said, “At the forefront of the Retail HR Tech Summit, our aim is to illuminate how technology can revolutionise HR practices within the retail sector. This inaugural event is not just a conference; it’s a crucial step towards understanding and harnessing technology to enhance recruitment processes, foster employee development, and cultivate a positive organizational culture. We are dedicated to exploring innovative solutions that empower HR professionals to build more efficient, people-centric, and culturally rich environments in their companies. This summit is a pivotal point for industry leaders to collaborate, learn, and shape the future of retail HR through technology.” The summit’s highlight was the keynote address by R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS. During the address, he expressed, “Technology is no longer merely a tool, but an active participant in our workplace, facilitating complex decisions and shaping business outcomes. We are at a juncture where the synergy between technology and human intelligence is crucial for creating sustainable and engaging experiences for our customers and employees. The first Retail HR Tech Summit is a testament to the evolving landscape where HR is harnessing technology’s enormous potential to drive organizational growth and success.”

The day long summit had various panel discussion with HR leaders deliberating on some critical discussion such as ‘The Art and Science of Selecting the Right HR Tech Solutions and Enablement Partners’, ‘Enhancing Retail Performance: Unleashing the power of HR analytics for organization Profitability’, ‘Upskilling and Reskilling in Retail: HR Tech for Continuous Learning’, ‘Nurturing Tech-Savvy HR Leadership: Strategies for Developing HR Executives in the Digital Era,’’ Nurturing Tech-Savvy HR Leadership: Strategies for Developing HR Executives in the Digital Era’, among others.

“The Retail HR Tech Summit is a beacon for innovation in HR technology. As a leading tech solutions provider, Apnatime Tech is proud to contribute to this transformative journey. We believe that the right technology can revolutionize the retail sector, making it more efficient, inclusive, and attuned to the needs of the modern workforce. Our goal is to develop solutions that not only address the immediate challenges but also pave the way for a more dynamic and adaptive retail environment,” said Nirmit Parikh, CEO, Apnatime Tech.

Retail HR leaders speaking at the summit included, Adhir Mane, CHRO – Corporate, Raymond; Harsh Aparanji, Chief HR Officer, Landmark Group, India; Raghvendra D Singh, Vice President – HR Platforms & Systems, Reliance Retail; Anjali Goel, Head HR, V-Mart Retail; Santosh Vuppala, Head – Analytics and Insights, Titan Company; Venkat Iyer, Head- People & Organisation (Retail), Puma Sports India; Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Chauhan, Director – HR, Pepe Jeans India; Parineeta Cecil Lakra, Country People & Culture Manager, IKEA India; Rohith Kumar, CHRO, Westlife Foodworld (McDonalds India – West & South); among others.

The summit commenced with recognition of digital milestones in the retail sector with the first edition of the ‘Retail HR Tech Awards 2024’. Championing the success included VMart, Metro Brands, IKEA India, Reliance Retail, Celio, Shoppers Stop, Spykar, 24Seven and Westlife to name a few.