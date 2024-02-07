SunteckCity’s Luxurious Living Essence Captured by Dabboo Ratnani

Mumbai, February 7, 2024: Sunteck Realty, India’s leading luxury developer, collaborated with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, an Indian fashion and commercial photographer known for his annual calendar featuring Bollywood glamour, to capture the magnificence of its premium luxury project – SunteckCity situated in Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), Goregaon (W). The latest campaign ‘The Sky High Deck Residences’ aptly captures the grandeur of the higher floors that are built to perfection with wrap around Decks and French windows that offer beautiful scenic views.

SunteckCity, replete with an impressive array of amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its discerning residents, is already home to some popular Bollywood and television actors and fraternity, and social media influencers.

Speaking about choosing Dabboo Ratnani to shoot this campaign, Anupma Khetan, Customer Experience Evangelist, said At Sunteck, our commitment remains steadfast in offering an unparalleled blend of luxurious residences and a delightful lifestyle, showcasing exceptional Dabboo’s signature photography styles along with the glamour and panache of SunteckCity make it the perfect portrayal of luxury living.” Expressing his thoughts behind the campaign shoot, Dabboo Ratnani expressed, “It’s truly a case where a picture speaks a thousand words, effortlessly conveying the opulence and splendour, I wanted to to showcase a distinctive lifestyle through my lens. The pictures are a representation of the lifestyle Sunteck wants its customers to live and enjoy every moment.”

SunteckCity, stands as a testament to the art of luxurious living, epitomizing refined elegance in the very heart of Goregaon (W). An ensemble of towers with the first habitable floor strategically raised offering an elevated view. Meticulous attention has been paid to the thoughtful design of each apartment, boasting spacious layouts and premium finishes that emanate an air of sophistication. These living spaces are complemented by expansive private Decks and French windows, serving as an extension of the luxurious interiors.

Sunteck Realty has consistently led the way in uncovering prime locations and enhancing their value through world-class development. The Oshiwara District Complex (ODC) is MMRDA’s ambitious project to create a vast mixed-use development in Mumbai. Sunteck is incredibly proud to set new standards for premium development within ODC, just as it has accomplished at BKC with ultra-luxury projects.

The Goregaon suburb in Mumbai has become a thriving centre of activity and a highly sought-after haven for prospective homeowners. Among the developments gracing the landscape of Goregaon West, SunteckCity shines brightly as a premium township offering a self-contained lifestyle and opulent residences. Within this expansive haven, residential towers, Sunteck 1st, 2nd and 4th Avenue, beckons discerning individuals to indulge in an exquisite living experience.

Strategically positioned in the heart of the Oshiwara District Centre (ODC), a commercial and residential hub, SunteckCity spans a vast expanse of approximately 23 acres.

SunteckCity boasts exceptional connectivity, strategically situated in close proximity to key transportation nodes such as S.V. Road, Ram Mandir Railway Station, and the Mrinaltai Gore (East-West) Flyover, seamlessly linking to the Western Express Highway. Additionally, it enjoys close access to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road and is conveniently located just 10 kilometers from the Mumbai International Airport. Its adjacency to prominent corporate hubs like Nirlon and NESCO further enhances its strategic location within the area.