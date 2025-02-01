Budget 2025 EXPECTATIONS: Real Estate

Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd

“As we approach the upcoming budget, the real estate sector is optimistic about reforms that can act as growth catalysts and enhance operational efficiency. Revising the current tax exemption limit on housing loans to ₹5 lakhs, in line with rising property prices and construction costs, could provide significant relief to homebuyers. This step would directly support millions of aspiring homeowners and boost demand across the sector.

Equally transformative would-be granting industry status to real estate, a move capable of invigorating over 200 allied sectors. Such recognition would foster job creation, enable skill development, and amplify economic activity, further solidifying the sector’s position as a cornerstone of India’s economy. Similarly, the formulation of the CLSS scheme and the creation of affordable housing zones, akin to SEZs, could provide targeted incentives and address critical demand-supply gaps. To further support homebuyers, waivers of stamp duty and GST for first-time homebuyers would offer much-needed financial relief. Strategic reforms, such as adjustments to GST input tax credit regulations, could reduce developers’ tax burdens, potentially stabilizing property prices and making housing more accessible. Introducing a ₹5 lakh subsidy for housing loans up to ₹1 crore would also provide crucial financial support to urban and semi-urban homebuyers. Broadening the definition of affordable housing to include properties priced up to ₹1 crore would align with evolving market dynamics and strengthen the government’s vision of ‘housing-for-all.’ These measures, if implemented, could unlock tremendous potential, propelling the sector toward sustainable growth while contributing significantly to the nation’s development goals. The real estate industry is poised to play a defining role in India’s journey toward ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Mr. Vineet Nanda, Director Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation

Budget 2025 must strike the right balance between fiscal prudence and economic stimulus to sustain India’s growth momentum. A key priority should be boosting consumption by rationalizing income tax rates, ensuring that more disposable income reaches the hands of consumers, thereby driving demand across multiple sectors. At the same time, the budget must take a bold, growth-driven approach with a strong emphasis on capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure development. Investments in roads, highways, and transport networks will not only enhance connectivity but also generate employment and attract further private investments. Equally crucial is the focus on digital infrastructure, as a well-connected, technology-driven economy is essential for India’s competitiveness on the global stage. Strengthening high-speed internet access, expanding data centers, and promoting digital inclusion will empower businesses and individuals alike. Furthermore, green technology must be a core pillar of the budget strategy. Increased investments in renewable energy, electric mobility, and sustainable urban development will pave the way for a cleaner, more resilient economy while aligning India with global climate goals. A well-crafted budget that prioritizes infrastructure expansion, technological advancement, and sustainability—while ensuring fiscal stability—will not only fuel short-term economic activity but also position India for long-term prosperity. This is the time to make decisive investments that strengthen India’s global standing and create a future-ready economy

Mr. Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group

“The upcoming budget holds significant importance as it will be the first full-year budget of the Modi 3.0 government. We anticipate major announcements aimed at benefiting the real estate and infrastructure sectors, which are critical growth engines for the economy and support numerous allied industries. One key area of focus should be the rationalization of taxes and duties levied on homebuyers, which in many states exceed 12% of a property’s value. In the previous budget, the finance minister urged state governments to address this issue, but significant progress has yet to be made. We hope this budget includes provisions to streamline these charges and provide much-needed relief to homebuyers. Additionally, we urge the government to revisit the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on real estate and consider providing relief in this area. Steps toward GST reforms for the real estate sector are also necessary to make it a more attractive investment option. Furthermore, increasing the tax deduction limit under Section 24(b) for home loan interest, currently capped at ₹2 lakh per annum, to at least ₹5 lakh would provide substantial financial relief. This is particularly relevant for homebuyers in metropolitan cities, where high property prices necessitate large home loans. Such a move could boost demand and promote homeownership.”

Mr. Udit Jain, Director, One Group