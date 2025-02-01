Rapido Partners with Bangalore Electronics Dealer Association (BEDA) to Streamline Intra-City Logistics

Bangalore, Karnataka, February 01, 2025: Rapido, India’s leading urban mobility platform, today announced its partnership with the Bangalore Electronics Dealer Association (BEDA). This collaboration will enable over 3,000 BEDA member businesses to utilize Rapido Parcel for their intra-city shipping needs, providing a more affordable and secure delivery solution.

This partnership addresses the critical logistics challenges faced by local electronics dealers, offering a cost-effective and reliable alternative for transporting goods within Bangalore. Rapido Parcel provides a significant cost advantage, with rates up to 25% lower than other delivery providers. Furthermore, all products shipped through Rapido Parcel are insured, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind for businesses. A dedicated relationship manager is also available 24/7 to address any queries and ensure seamless operations.

“This partnership with Rapido is a game-changer for our members,” stated Mr. Vishal Varandani (President ,BangaloreElectronicDealersAssociation, BEDA ) .and mr lalit DAKLIYA (V P) “Rapido Parcel offers a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by electronics dealers in Bangalore. The combination of affordability, insurance, and dedicated support is invaluable. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance the efficiency and profitability of our member businesses.”

Rapido continues to expand its offerings beyond passenger transportation, leveraging its technology and network to provide innovative logistics solutions. This partnership with BEDA underscores Rapido’s commitment to empowering local businesses and contributing to the growth of the urban economy.