Budget Quote on behalf UniCommerce

February 3, 2024 Sujata Business 0

“Impetus on technological advancement, the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and bolstering the digital landscape is evident in the Interim Budget 2024. With a vision for a developed India, the strategic provisions for startups and MSMEs, including tax exemptions, startup credit, interest-free loans, and global competitiveness support, lay the foundation for a new era of inclusive growth.”

