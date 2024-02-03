Budget Quote on behalf UniCommerce

“Impetus on technological advancement, the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and bolstering the digital landscape is evident in the Interim Budget 2024. With a vision for a developed India, the strategic provisions for startups and MSMEs, including tax exemptions, startup credit, interest-free loans, and global competitiveness support, lay the foundation for a new era of inclusive growth.”
Related Articles
Unicommerce powers Cult.fit platform’s e-commerce operations
December 13, 2023 Sujata Business Comments Off on Unicommerce powers Cult.fit platform’s e-commerce operations
New Delhi, 13 December 2023: India’s leading fitness services and products platform, Cult.fit, has partnered with Unicommerce to streamline its supply chain operations for its smart fitness products under the Cult.sport segment. Cult.fit platform will […]
Unicommerce partners with Honasa Consumers to support and streamline operations
January 20, 2022 team Business Comments Off on Unicommerce partners with Honasa Consumers to support and streamline operations
New Delhi, 20th January 2022: Honasa Consumer, the parent company of personal care brands, Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and Aqualogica, announced its partnership with Unicommerce to strengthen its operations and expedite the order delivery process. […]
Festive sale volumes up 37percent over last year: Unicommerce
November 10, 2023 Mansi Praharaj Business Comments Off on Festive sale volumes up 37percent over last year: Unicommerce
~Marketplaces grow faster in volumes, brand websites score more on GMV growth~ ~Fashion & beauty personal care drove volumes~ ~Rajasthan and Uttarakhand became the top two states in terms of e-commerce order volume growth~ Mumbai, […]