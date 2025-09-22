Buhler Commercial Delivers New Children’s Hospital Interim Heliport Ahead of Schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, September 22, 2025 — Buhler Commercial Construction has successfully completed the new interim heliport for a children’s hospital in Oakland, providing a critical landing area for emergency medical transport while the hospital’s existing heliport undergoes major construction.

The project, delivered ahead of schedule, ensures uninterrupted emergency access for patients and medical teams. Designed and built with speed, safety, and precision in mind, the heliport will serve as a temporary lifeline until the hospital’s upgraded permanent facility is complete.

“This was a unique and rewarding project for our team,” said Steve Buhler, President of Buhler Commercial. “The ability to finish ahead of schedule, with happy clients, is a reflection of the diligence and dedication of everyone involved.”

The interim heliport project is an important first step in our client’s long-term commitment to modernizing their Oakland campus. Over the next several years, the client will invest $1.6 billion in upgrading and expanding the campus, including construction of a new hospital building, to ensure that future generations of children have access to cutting-edge, research-backed care in a healing environment.