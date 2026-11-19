LAS VEGAS, Nov 19 — Caesars Palace is reimagining Bacchanal Buffet for a new era. Following its 2021 refresh, one of the city’s largest buffets is getting a second major renovation, with redesigned kitchens and fresh culinary offerings for summer 2027. Guests have until Jan. 3, 2027, to dine at Bacchanal before it temporarily closes on Monday, Jan. 4, for construction. The project will enhance several specialty kitchens and the dessert station.

Tetsuo Aoyagi of MUKU design studio inc. in Tokyo originally designed the buffet in 2012 and returned for Bacchanal’s 2021 renovation. The 2027 redesign will stay true to his original nature-inspired concept, blending warm, natural materials with modern metallic accents. Solid-wood counters and oak-veneer shelving will pair with brushed-metal finishes throughout the open kitchens, and illuminated onyx panels will be featured in the dessert station. Sculptural pendant lighting will add a striking new element to the private dining room.

“We’re doubling down on Bacchanal Buffet with this renovation,” said Terrence O’Donnell, SVP and General Manager of Caesars Palace. “Bacchanal helped shape Caesars Palace’s culinary legacy and continues to set the standard for Las Vegas buffets. This next chapter brings fresh flavors and new experiences to the buffet, giving guests even more to look forward to when we welcome them back next summer.”

Since opening in September 2012, Bacchanal Buffet has redefined the Las Vegas buffet experience with elevated dishes prepared fresh daily by a team of specialized chefs. Spanning more than 25,000 square feet, it is one of the city’s largest buffets, featuring 10 kitchens with chef-attended action stations and more than 250 dishes. Best known for its seafood and carved meats, Bacchanal serves cuisines from around the world, including Latin, Mediterranean, Asian and American, along with made-to-order specialties.

Bacchanal Buffet is near Beijing Noodle No. 9 and Peter Luger Steak House at Caesars Palace. Until its temporary closure beginning Jan. 4, the buffet is open Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brunch is served Friday through Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.