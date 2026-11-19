Mumbai, Nov 19: 10:24 AM IST: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (NSE: VAML) were trading at ₹369.60 on Thursday morning, as investors closely monitored the company’s stock performance and broader market trends.

The stock opened at ₹369.50 and touched an intraday high of ₹372.65 and a low of ₹357.75. Its market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1.44 lakh crore.

52-Week Stock Performance

52-week high: ₹537.00

52-week low: ₹334.00

Current price: ₹369.60

Dividend yield: 2.17%

At the current market price, Vedanta Aluminium shares are approximately 31% below their 52-week high but remain around 11% above their 52-week low.

Quarterly Financial Update

The company reported revenue of approximately ₹22,410 crore for September 2026. Its Q2 FY27 results showed revenue beating estimates, while earnings per share (EPS) missed expectations.

Market Outlook

Investors are closely tracking developments in the metal sector, commodity prices, global demand and overall stock market sentiment.

The ₹334 level represents the stock’s 52-week low, while ₹537 remains its 52-week high. These levels provide important reference points for investors monitoring the stock’s performance.

Vedanta Aluminium shares will remain in focus as market participants assess the company’s financial performance and future growth prospects.