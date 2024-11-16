Caltex Celebrates a Successful First Year in India Sets the Stage for Future Growth

Hyderabad, 16th November, 2024: Caltex, lubricants is proud to celebrate its first year of operations in India, marking a year of growth and success. Since its launch in October 2023, Caltex has strategically introduced a range of premium products, focusing on select high-performing segments in the Indian market, and is now poised to accelerate its expansion in the coming year. Caltex has been deliberate in its approach for the India market, focusing on premium segments that cater to the diverse needs of both commercial and industrial customers.

Marc Bouchebl, General Manager – Sales, Caltex Lubricants, India said, “We are thrilled to have completed one year in India and are incredibly grateful for the warm reception our products have received. As we look ahead, our focus will be on launching cutting-edge products, leveraging our proprietary technologies, and expanding our services to meet the growing demands of the Indian market. Our long-term growth plan includes further investments in local partnerships and customized testing services to ensure we deliver world-class solutions tailored to India’s unique needs. Caltex is committed to becoming a leader in the Indian lubricants market, helping businesses enhance efficiency and reliability across key industries.”

The existing range of products introduced in India have been well accepted among the customers.

Heavy Duty Motor Oils (HDMO): Caltex’s Delo Gold Ultra X 15W-40 and Delo 400 SLK 10W-30 are designed to provide superior engine protection and performance, meeting the needs of heavy-duty commercial vehicles in India’s demanding environments.

Passenger Car Motor Oils (PCMO): For car owners, Caltex has introduced the Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic ECO 0W-16 and Havoline Pro DS Fully Synthetic ECO 0W-20, which offer enhanced fuel efficiency and engine protection. The Havoline Fully Synthetic Hybrid SAE 0W-20 and Havoline Energy 5W-30 provide advanced engine protection for hybrid and regular passenger cars, while the Havoline Fully Synthetic SAE 5W-40 ensures performance and reliability in a variety of driving conditions.

Motorcycle Oils (MCO): The Havoline Super 4T Semi-Synthetic SAE 15W-50 and Havoline Super 4T Fully Synthetic SAE 10W-50 offer motorcyclists superior engine performance and protection, especially in challenging conditions like India’s high temperatures and heavy traffic.

Building on the momentum of its first year, Caltex is preparing to introduce yet new products across several key segments, including Passenger Car Motor Oils (PCMO), Heavy Duty Motor Oils (HDMO), and solutions for the Power Generation industry. These upcoming launches are aimed at further strengthening Caltex’ presence in the India market, enhancing its portfolio to meet the evolving needs of commercial and industrial customers.

Caltex is also set to bring its patented technologies and customized testing services to the Indian market. These innovations are designed to ensure that customers in the B2B and B2E segments receive world-class solutions, tailored to improve performance, reliability, and efficiency. With these cutting-edge technologies, Caltex reaffirms its commitment to providing best-in-class products and services that meet the demands of the Indian market.

In line with its commitment to excellence, Caltex had also launched the ‘Commitment Ki Drive’ campaign, an initiative designed to empower mechanics in select cities across India. By providing them with the necessary tools, training, and resources, Caltex strengthened its collaboration with the mechanic community, recognizing their vital role in ensuring the optimal performance and maintenance of automobiles. Through this program, Caltex continues to uphold its promise of delivering top-tier service to customers.