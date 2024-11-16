Dassault Systèmes Announces Winners of the 14th Edition of AAKRUTI, a Global Product Design Competition in India

November 16, 2024 : AAKRUTI Global 2024 aimed at providing young, aspiring engineers with a platform to showcase their ingenuity, innovation, and creative engineering skills using Dassault Systèmes’ cutting-edge technologies

· The competition focused on four key sustainability themes: Sustainable Products for Human Wellness; Green Energy generation, transmission and storage; Sustainable Habitat / City Infrastructure; and Sustainable Mobility

· A total of 8,000 contestants from 339 colleges from all over India and 10 other countries participated in AAKRUTI Global 2024

· Students won cash prizes totaling up to US$ 10,000

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the winners of AAKRUTI Global 2024, an international product design competition in India that challenged engineering, design, and technology students to develop innovative solutions for pressing global issues. This year the event expanded its reach to 10 more countries: South Africa, Poland, Greece, Egypt, Spain, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. The award ceremony featured Olivier Chastang, Country General Manager of FORVIA Faurecia, India, as the chief guest, with Yogesh Bijlani, Program Director of RuTAGe RSVC, India, as the guest of honor.

AAKRUTI Global 2024, a three-stage design challenge, engaged 8,000 students from 339 global colleges. Participants collaborated virtually on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop sustainable solutions in human wellness, sustainable cities, green energy, and sustainable mobility. The competition offered exposure to cutting-edge Dassault Systèmes technologies, including 3DEXPERIENCE Works and SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXCITE applications in addition to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Winners of AAKRUTI 2024:

· First Place: Team AG4Tech from YILDIZ TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY, Turkey, secured the top position at AAKRUTI 2024 with their EMG-controlled bionic arm, an innovative solution that combines user-friendliness, environment- sustainability, and affordability.

· First Runner-Up: Team Chetak from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, India, achieved the first runner-up position with their Intelligent Gas Stove, featuring pan detection and heat sensing for enhanced gas efficiency.

· Second Runner-Up: Team MAVERICK from B.M.S. College of Engineering, India, was awarded the second runner-up position for their work on efficient micro gas turbines (MGT).

· Encouragement Awards: Team Momentum from Mansoura University, Egypt, received an encouragement award for their innovative Bio Bottle, while Team UTHM from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia was recognized for their EcoHauler.

· All-Girls Team Award: The all-girls team award was presented to Team Egyptian Girls from Benha University, Egypt, for their Road-Filling Robot.

AAKRUTI Global 2024 had four distinct themes focused on sustainability:

· Sustainable Products for Human Wellness: Develop products that cater to genuine clinical requirements, offering affordability, energy efficiency, user-friendliness, adaptability, and the ability to achieve more with fewer resources. The product design should be groundbreaking and deliver significant benefits to patients, medical professionals, and users alike.

· Green Energy generation, transmission and storage: Develop products with the objective of ensuring access to economical, dependable, environmentally friendly, and contemporary energy for everyone. Students have the opportunity to conceive a product for clean energy generation or utilization, with the goal of minimizing the consumption of natural resources. The design should prioritize affordability and user-friendliness.

· Sustainable Habitat / City Infrastructure: Develop products focused on lowering the expenses associated with home construction. Students can envision a product that contributes to urban expansion while reducing the utilization of natural resources.

· Sustainable Mobility: Develop products intended to establish transportation systems that prioritize environmental sustainability, social fairness, and economic viability, all while endorsing the efficient and sustainable utilization of transportation resources. Students have the opportunity to design solutions for public transportation, electric/hybrid vehicles, car-sharing/ride-sharing services, and intelligent transportation systems.

“AAKRUTI aligns with our vision of empowering students to drive innovation, address real-world challenges, and build a sustainable future. It’s an opportunity for young minds to connect, collaborate, and explore their passions in mobility, energy, and other engineering domains,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes. “Through hands-on experience with cutting-edge design and engineering technologies, participants gain invaluable insights and skills that will prepare them for the future workforce.”