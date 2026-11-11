Capri Holdings Limited Announces CEO Succession Plan

LONDON, Nov 11 — Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced that Justin Boxford has been named Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings and will join the Board of Directors, effective January 4, 2027. His appointment follows John D. Idol’s announcement that he will retire as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer following more than two decades of leadership at Capri. Robin Freestone, Capri Holdings’ current Lead Director, will become Independent Chairman of the Board. To support a smooth transition, Mr. Idol will serve as a senior advisor to Capri Holdings through March 31, 2027.

Mr. Boxford brings nearly 30 years of global luxury and beauty industry experience, with a proven track record of building iconic brands, driving business transformation and delivering sustainable growth across global markets. Recognized for his strategic leadership, deep consumer understanding and ability to build high-performing teams, he joins Capri from The Estée Lauder Companies, where he most recently served as Global President, Luxury Beauty Brands. Prior to this role, he served as Global Brand President of Estée Lauder, where he led a comprehensive transformation, restoring growth, accelerating innovation, expanding across categories, strengthening brand desirability and redefining the consumer experience across digital and physical touchpoints. Previously, he led La Mer through a period of significant growth, more than doubling the brand’s size and strengthening its position as the global leader in luxury skincare.

“This announcement is the culmination of a thorough Board-led process to identify Capri’s next Chief Executive Officer, and we are confident that Justin is the right leader to guide Capri in its next chapter of growth,” said Mr. Freestone. “He brings an exceptional track record of revitalizing and growing global luxury and beauty brands, deep international experience and a people-centered leadership approach. We look forward to Justin leveraging his expertise and perspectives to build on the strengths of Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo and pursue the opportunities ahead.”

“I am honored to be joining Capri as Chief Executive Officer and am excited to lead this exceptional company,” said Mr. Boxford. “Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo are iconic luxury houses, with distinct identities and tremendous potential. I look forward to working with Capri’s teams around the world to build on the brands’ strong foundations, deepen connections with consumers and drive sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

A veteran of the fashion and luxury industry, Mr. Idol has played a defining role in shaping Capri over more than two decades, overseeing its evolution into a multi-billion-dollar global luxury fashion group. Under his leadership, Capri significantly expanded Michael Kors into a multi-billion-dollar brand globally. He also oversaw the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and its growth over the past eight years that has further strengthened Capri’s brand portfolio.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Capri for the past 23 years,” said Mr. Idol. “I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together and deeply grateful to our Board of Directors as well as to our talented teams around the world, whose passion and dedication have driven our success. With the progress we have made in advancing our strategic initiatives and with the Company on the path to return to growth in the fourth quarter, this is the perfect time for Capri to transition to its next Chief Executive Officer. I have had the opportunity to work with Justin in the past while he helped build the Michael Kors fragrance business at The Estée Lauder Companies and have watched his successes over the years. I am confident he is the ideal person to lead Capri into the future.”

Mr. Freestone continued, “On behalf of the Board, I want to express our sincere gratitude to John for his many significant contributions and unwavering commitment to Capri. His vision and leadership have been instrumental in building Capri into the global luxury group it is today, and his impact on our brands, people and industry will be felt for years to come.”