RADAR Examines Trends Shaping Brand Relationships

NEW YORK, Nov 11 — RAD Intel, an AI-driven marketing technology holding company, today released the November 2026 edition of RADAR, its editorial publication and generative engine optimization (GEO) content engine. Titled In Good Company, the issue examines what creates a sense of connection, what makes relationships a good fit and why belonging matters across marketing and business, from brand loyalty and audience participation to strategic partnerships and portfolio growth.

The November edition brings cultural intelligence in marketing into focus through a closer look at the evolution of Thanksgiving advertising and the influence of multicultural creators. It also spotlights the Confluence Awards, presented by RAD Intel portfolio company AV Communications (AVC), as the program expands into the United States for 2027.

“Every brand is competing for attention. Earning it starts with knowing what people care about, who they trust and what brings them together,” said Maria Brown, chief portfolio marketing officer at RAD Intel. “That’s the thinking behind RADAR. We’re digging into the people and behaviors shaping culture to help marketers make better decisions about where to show up, what to say and how to give people a reason to choose their brand.”

From Holiday Traditions to Changing Consumer Expectations

November’s cover story, The Thanksgiving Table Has More Stories to Tell, looks at the evolution of Thanksgiving advertising, from campaigns built around the ideal holiday gathering to creative approaches that acknowledge the pressure, humor and imperfections of the occasion.

Through examples spanning decades of holiday marketing, the story considers whether more relaxed advertising reflects a meaningful change in consumer expectations or simply a different way of presenting familiar ideals. The contrast offers a look at how brands interpret cultural shifts and decide which traditions still resonate with the audiences they’re trying to reach.

“Culture is constantly evolving, but it’s easy for brands to rely on assumptions about what people value or how they connect with one another,” said Carly Cowie, editor-in-chief of RADAR. “With this issue, we wanted to look more closely at those assumptions, where they come from and how they hold up against what people are actually doing. There’s a lot to learn from the communities and creators shaping those conversations.”

Confluence Awards Bring Multicultural Creator Recognition Across North America

The accompanying feature story, Who Taught You to Make That?, explores the influence of multicultural creators on the ideas, traditions and creative practices that shape mainstream culture. The article highlights the Confluence Awards, an initiative presented by AVC that recognizes multicultural creators and their contributions to culture, commerce and community.

Following a sold-out inaugural year in Canada, the Confluence Awards are expanding into the United States for 2027, creating a North American platform for recognizing creators whose work connects audiences across backgrounds and borders.

The expanded program will feature 13 award categories, including a new Brand Partnership of the Year honor recognizing collaborations that combine creative excellence, cultural relevance and measurable impact.

For marketers, the expansion draws attention to the influence of creators whose work often reaches well beyond the communities where it originates. From food and fashion to education and entertainment, multicultural creators help shape consumer interests, introduce new perspectives and influence how brands engage with audiences.

Nominations for the 2027 Confluence Awards are open through January 8, 2027. Creators based in Canada and the United States may nominate themselves or be nominated by others.