CareView Secures New VA Business Agreement

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Nov 10 — CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), a leader in virtual patient observation and AI-powered safety solutions, in partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group (DPCG), today announced a new business agreement with the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System (“VA Pittsburgh Healthcare”), further expanding the Company’s growing presence and impact across the VA Healthcare System.

The agreement includes CareView technology to support virtual patient monitoring at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare which serves veterans throughout Western Pennsylvania and surrounding regions. VA Pittsburg Healthcare operates two primary medical center campuses in Pittsburgh, along with community-based outpatient clinics, providing a broad range of healthcare services, including primary care, specialty medicine, surgical services, and inpatient care.

CareView’s Patient Safety System provides healthcare teams with the ability to remotely observe patients through real-time video and two-way audio communications. The technology is designed to support virtual observation workflows, enhance patient safety, and provide clinical teams with an additional resource for monitoring patients who may require increased observation.

“We are excited to expand our work across the VA Healthcare System with this new agreement at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer of CareView. “Each new VA partnership represents another opportunity to support the delivery of care to our nation’s veterans while providing clinicians with technology designed to enhance patient safety and support their daily workflows.”

The VA Pittsburgh Healthcare agreement adds to CareView’s expanding work across the VA healthcare system and further supports the Company’s strategy of partnering with organizations that share its commitment to improving patient safety and supporting healthcare teams.