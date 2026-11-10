Sangoma Launches Sonella

TORONTO, Nov 10 — Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted industry leader uniquely offering businesses a choice of on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid Communications as a Service solutions, today announced the production availability of Sangoma Sonella, its agentic Voice AI solution. Following a successful pilot launch earlier this year, Sonella is now ready to help businesses transform customer engagement through intelligent, automated voice interactions.

Designed for organizations across industries including healthcare, hospitality, retail, education, professional services, and more, Sonella enables businesses to deliver responsive, personalized customer experiences while improving operational efficiency and controlling costs.

Powered by agentic AI, Sonella goes beyond traditional automated attendants. Its intelligent voice agents can engage customers in natural conversations, understand their needs, and take action whether scheduling appointments, answering common questions, routing calls to the right department, or creating support tickets. By automating high-volume, repetitive interactions, Sonella frees employees to focus on complex customer needs and higher-value activities.

Extending the Power of Sangoma Communications with Agentic AI

For existing Sangoma customers, Sonella offers a compelling advantage: the ability to extend their communications environment with intelligent voice agents without the complexity of building and integrating a separate AI solution from scratch.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Sonella into production and put the power of Agentic Voice AI directly into the hands of our customers,” said Jeremy Wubs, Chief Operating Officer at Sangoma. “With Sonella, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to bring the power of AI into their daily operations. Our customers can now seamlessly introduce intelligent AI agents that answer calls, schedule appointments, create support tickets, and handle everyday customer requests, all while delivering a more responsive and personalized experience. By taking care of high-volume, repetitive tasks, Sonella allows employees to focus on what matters most: building stronger customer relationships and addressing more complex needs. It’s about making AI simple, accessible, and delivering real business value from day one.”

With Sonella, Sangoma continues to advance its vision of intelligent business communications, helping organizations combine the reliability of their existing communication solutions with the power of AI-driven automation.