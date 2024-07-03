Celebrate Health, Wellness, and Style at Athleisure Fest, Pacific Outlet Mall Jasola

Step into a world of health, wellness, and style at Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola, where the Athleisure Fest is now in full swing until July 7th, 2024. This exciting event is a celebration of an active lifestyle, bringing together fitness enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.

This event seeks to foster a lively community of health and fashion lovers by showcasing the latest activewear, offering wellness advice, and providing interactive sessions. Visitors can engage in a variety of activities, including the Cycling Challenge, Running Squad, Boxing Challenge, and Zumba.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Athleisure Fest to Pacific Outlet Mall, Jasola. This fest is a fantastic opportunity for our patrons to come together, celebrate a healthy lifestyle, and enjoy the latest sports fashion.”

Patrons can explore the latest athleisure wear and fitness gear trends from brands like Puma, Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Asics, New Balance, and Skechers. Bringing an exciting collaboration with local gyms, and yoga centers, individuals can engage in fitness classes, wellness sessions, and health Q&As.