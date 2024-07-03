Repsol Honda Team prospects dashed by early race incidents in Assen

Assen, July 03, 2024: A promising start to the race for both Joan Mir and Luca Marini would be extinguished early in the race as a fall and off-track moment saw them drop out of contention at the Dutch TT.

Both Repsol Honda Team riders entered Sunday with clear ambitions of forward progress. Starting well as the lights went out, Joan Mir quickly moved into the lead of the quarter of RC213V machines and attached himself to the main group. Sitting comfortably in the points with the majority of the race ahead of him, a small crash on lap seven would bring a premature end to proceedings. Mir was unharmed in the fall.

Looking to make up for the lost track time on Saturday, Luca Marini was determined to make amends. Slotting in behind his teammate as the lights went out, Marini made good progress in the first lap. Unfortunately, a moment in the opening sent Marini into the gravel, the Italian rejoining to collect the maximum amount of data. He finished 17th.

Now the race is on to arrive at the Sachsenring for the next round of the MotoGP World Championship, on-track action starting in just five days.