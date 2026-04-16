Celebrate Shubh Akshaya Tritiya with Samsung: Bring Home Bespoke AI & Unlock Assured Rewards

Gurugram, Apr 16th: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced its Shubh Akshaya Tritiya sale, bringing festive offers on its Bespoke AI Home Appliances range. Designed to celebrate prosperity and new beginnings, the offers combine assured savings with long-term value, enabling consumers to upgrade to smarter, AI-powered living.

Samsung is offering attractive benefits on its Bespoke AI appliances, including cashback offers of up to INR 20,000 on refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwaves. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 5-year comprehensive warranty on Air Conditioners, along with Samsung Care+, which provides an extended warranty of 5 years. These benefits are aimed at enhancing peace of mind, minimizing unexpected repair costs, and improving the overall ownership experience for consumers.

The Shubh Akshaya Tritiya offers are valid until 31st May 2026 across Samsung.com, leading online platforms, and select retail outlets across India.

Powered by Bespoke AI for Smarter Living

Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances are designed to deliver smart, intuitive and energy-efficient experiences. From personalised cooling to connected home management, these appliances combine advanced AI with elegant design.

Enhancing reliability, Samsung’s 2026 Bespoke AI Air Conditioner range comes integrated with SmartThings Home Care, a proactive monitoring and preventive maintenance solution. It continuously tracks appliance performance, detects potential issues such as gas leakage or filter cleaning needs, and alerts users in advance.

The Bespoke AI refrigerators with AI Vision Inside enable smarter food management in the kitchen by identifying stored items and integrating seamlessly with the connected ecosystem.

The Samsung Bespoke AI washing machines feature AI Wash, which intelligently senses load weight and fabric type to optimise water, detergent usage and wash cycles for efficient cleaning.

These appliances also feature Samsung’s SmartThings Family Care, which offers activity notifications, medication reminders and location-based alerts, supporting families with better care, connectivity and peace of mind.