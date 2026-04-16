Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited announces USFDA Final Approval for Methotrexate Injection USP

April 16, 2026 Neel Achary health 0

Mumbai, Apr 16: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi-Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Methotrexate Injection USP, 50 mg/2 mL (25 mg/mL) Multi- Dose Vials & 1g/40 mL (25 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials, of Hospira, Inc. Methotrexate Injection is a folate analog metabolic inhibitor indicated for neoplastic diseases:

  • Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, 
  • Meningeal Leukemia: Prophylaxis and Treatment, 
  • Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, 
  • Osteosarcoma, 
  • Breast Cancer, 
  • Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck, and
  • Gestational Trophoblastic Neoplasia.

It is also indicated for the treatment of:

  1. rheumatoid arthritis (RA), 
  2. polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA), and 
  3. severe psoriasis. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 236 ANDA approvals (218 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

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