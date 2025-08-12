Celebrate the Colours of Freedom with Fabindia’s Elegant Festive Picks

Orange Cotton Silk Metallic Embroidered Dupatta

Crafted in soft cotton silk, this dupatta features delicate patterns that take cues from age-old embroidery techniques. Light, flowy, and graceful, it’s the perfect layer over a classic white kurta for celebrating Independence Day in a look that blends tradition with quiet luxury.

Offwhite Cotton Chikankari Long Kurta

Nothing says timeless like a beautifully embroidered Chikankari kurta. This one blends heritage with modern flair, and a flattering silhouette. The delicate floral and geometric patterns tell a story of tradition and skill.

FabBasics White Cotton Woven Kurta & Pyjama Set

Effortless and elegant, this breathable cotton kurta set is perfect for the occasion. Its crisp white hue and classic cut offer a clean, timeless look for those who prefer understated style.