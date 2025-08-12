Explore, Shop, and Win at Techstination 2025 at Nexus Select CITYWALK

Delhi, 12th August 2025: Techstination, the flagship technology showcase of Nexus Select Malls, has taken over Nexus Select CITYWALK, transforming it into a paradise for gadget lovers. From now, until 17th August 2025, shoppers can dive into an electrifying world of cutting-edge electronics, and jaw-dropping deals.

This year’s edition is bigger, bolder, and smarter — offering Delhiites the perfect chance to explore the latest smartphones, smart home solutions, and premium electronics, all under one roof.

Star Deals You Can’t Miss:

● Samsung Galaxy S24 (8+256GB)

● Google Pixel 9A (8+256GB)

And that’s not all — simply upload your shopping bills via the Nexus One App to unlock a treasure chest of rewards, special privileges, and exclusive member benefits.

Featuring powerhouse brands such as Apple, Croma, Dyson, Digital House, and Samsung, Techstination 2025 is where innovation meets irresistible offers. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a first-time upgrader, or simply love a good deal, this is the one event you can’t afford to miss.