LOS ANGELES, Nov 16 — CenterNode Energy Services (“CNES”), a CenterNode Group company, today announced its launch as a technical advisory, engineering and operations and maintenance (O&M) firm serving developers, owners, lenders and insurers of energy assets.

CNES combines two Los Angeles businesses with a track record dating to 2020: a field service and repair platform and an engineering and technical services platform. The result is one team that can assess an asset and then fix it, combining licensed professional engineering services with California B (General) and C-10 (Electrical) contractor licenses.

CNES brings the engineering depth of an independent engineer together with licensed field crews, so it can oversee work on site and correct workmanship issues rather than only flag them in a desk review.

“Many owners came to their assets as investors, not operators. They may have an independent engineer reviewing the asset on paper, but very few have a licensed engineering and contracting team in the field that answers to them, where uptime, production and fast response are the job. That’s what CNES is,” said Rusty Wood, Managing Principal and Founder of CenterNode Energy Services.

CNES services include:

Independent technical advisory: owner’s representation and EPC oversight, independent engineering review at financing, construction monitoring and draw certification, acquisition due diligence and root cause investigation.

Operations and maintenance: preventative and corrective maintenance, remote monitoring and diagnostics, and workmanship repair of systems built by others.

Remediation, repower and compliance: emergency and corrective repair; inverter, module and balance-of-system replacement; decommissioning; and regulatory and utility compliance.

Insurance and claims support: post-event damage assessment, scope-of-loss development, licensed repair and expert reporting.

The CNES engineering bench holds Professional Engineer (P.E.) licensure in 29 states. Field work is self-performed. Diagnostics and technical analysis are performed nationally; licensed construction and remediation are performed in California.

The team’s experience spans solar PV (rooftop, carport and ground-mount), battery energy storage, microgrids, cogeneration, power quality and substations.

CNES is led by Rusty Wood, who brings more than 26 years of experience developing, constructing, financing and operating energy projects. Before founding CNES’s predecessor businesses, he spent 20 years at West Hills Construction, rising to Executive Vice President and leading an Energy Division that delivered more than 2 GW of projects. He is joined by a team of engineers, construction managers and field technicians, many of whom have worked together for a decade or more.

“We believe the market has underinvested in O&M and corrective maintenance, especially in distributed generation and commercial and industrial solar, and owners are paying for it in lost production. We formed CNES as CenterNode’s in-house technical team to help fill that gap for assets we finance and own,” said Seth Zeleznik, CEO and Founder of CenterNode Group.