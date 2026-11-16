LAKELAND, Fla., Nov 16 — The Discount Finder tool, originally launched by RxSense in 2025, has recently expanded its savings options, creating a first-of-its-kind marketplace for generic and brand-name prescriptions. Available on publix.com and through the Publix Pharmacy app, the tool connects eligible customers to discount card options and now includes manufacturer copay cards and patient assistance programs offered by independent foundations. Discount Finder makes it easier than ever for customers to save on prescription medications.

“We’re always looking for ways to make managing prescriptions easier for our customers,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Katie Scanlon. “Discount Finder brings together a variety of savings opportunities in one convenient place, making it easier for customers to discover programs that can help lower their prescription costs and support their health.”

Get savings on brand-name medications

Discount Finder allows customers to search for over 2,200 brand-name medications like

Eliquis®

Dupixent®

Keytruda®

Ozempic® and

Zepbound®*

* Eliquis® is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Dupixent® is a trademark of Sanofi Biotechnology. Keytruda® is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC. Ozempic® is a trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. Zepbound® is a trademark of Eli Lilly and Company. TailorMed and RxSense are not affiliated with, and this announcement is not sponsored or endorsed by any of the above trademark owners.

Find and use Discount Finder

Customers can unlock potential savings in a few easy steps.

Search for your medication at Discount Finder, available on publix.com or through the Publix Pharmacy app.

Download a coupon for your prescription or follow the instructions to access discount coupons, manufacturer copay cards or foundation assistance programs.

Show your coupon for savings at your Publix Pharmacy.

“Our partnership with TailorMed expands Discount Finder with additional brand-name medication savings, giving Publix Pharmacy customers even more ways to afford the prescriptions they need,” said RxSense Executive Vice President of Marketing and Partnership Solutions Jill Baker.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with approximately 260,000 associates, currently operates 1,453 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 29 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.