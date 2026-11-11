Choosing Fewer And Better Investor Relationships

-Mindaugas Suklevicius – Founder and Fund Manager at HF Quarters
A policy on its own does not give a firm that discipline. Firms that do not follow their own procedures cannot show evidence of the checks they do. The standard does not live in the document. It lives in the judgement applied to each client, by people who are willing to reach an unwelcome conclusion and write it down.
Getting this wrong has real costs. Onboarding the wrong client can cost a firm its licence, its reputation and its banking relationships. A declined client costs one relationship. That imbalance makes being selective a commercial discipline, not a moral position.
However, refusing too easily is also a failure. Blanket de-risking means dropping whole categories of investors without assessing them one by one. It shuts out legitimate investors. The skill is not saying no. It is judging well in both directions, one client at a time. Firms that turn clients down precisely, not broadly, end up with a client base that reflects what they are built to do.
That standard also shapes who joins the firm. Talent can also choose employers by the clients they will serve, and professionals who value rigour go where it is upheld. Regulators are not asking firms to take on fewer clients. They are asking for better reasoning about each one.