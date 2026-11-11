Peer-Reviewed Research Conducted by Oral Biolife on Success of Regenerative Dental Hydrogel Published in Gels Journal

Preclinical canine study reports increased bone density and bone volume following treatment with Ambrilux™ Dental Gel, supporting further research into piezoelectric approaches to periodontal regeneration.

BETHLEHEM, PA | Nov 11– Oral Biolife (OBL), a biotechnology company developing a first-in-class piezoelectric regenerative platform designed to stimulate new bone formation, announced today that research evaluating its Ambrilux™ Dental Gel has been published in Gels, an international, peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The study, titled “Use of a Degradable Piezoelectric Hydrogel to Enhance Bone Formation in a Canine Model of Ligature-Induced Periodontal Disease—A Proof of Principle Study,” was published on November 4, 2026.

The research was authored by Dr. Kenneth S. Kilgore, Chief Scientific Officer of Oral Biolife, and Dr. Ronaldo Barcellos Santana of Temple University’s Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry and a member of Oral Biolife’s Scientific Advisory Board. The study evaluated the safety and preliminary efficacy of Ambrilux in a canine model of periodontal disease.

Ambrilux is a locally applied, non-injectable piezoelectric hydrogel designed to support bone regeneration by converting mechanical forces, such as those generated through normal jaw movement and chewing, into localized electrical signals. This approach is intended to mimic aspects of the body’s bioelectrical response to mechanical stimulation during bone remodeling and repair.

The study evaluated six dogs with experimentally induced periodontal disease. Three animals received two applications of Ambrilux, administered 28 days apart, while three served as untreated controls. Researchers assessed periodontal bone changes using radiographic imaging, quantitative computed tomography (CT), and histological analysis.

Compared with untreated controls, Ambrilux-treated animals demonstrated:

37% greater bone volume in the tooth furcation region

18% greater bone mineral density

21% greater bone volume-to-tissue volume ratio

Radiographic evidence of increased bone formation in treated animals

Normal laboratory findings throughout the evaluation period, with no adverse events reported

The results provide preliminary evidence supporting further investigation of locally applied piezoelectric hydrogel technology for periodontal regeneration. Although limited to a small preclinical study, the findings establish an important scientific foundation for future research.

“This publication represents a significant step in the continued development of our piezoelectric technology and its potential to support bone regeneration,” said Dr. Stella Vnook, Founder, President & CEO of Oral Biolife. “We are particularly encouraged by the measurable improvements in bone density and volume in anatomically challenging periodontal defects. We believe these findings provide an important scientific foundation for advancing a non-surgical approach to regenerative dental care.”

The publication reflects the scientific contributions of Drs. Kilgore and Santana in investigating innovative approaches to periodontal regeneration and translating advances in biomaterials science into potential therapeutic applications.