Clarity Communication Joins Indo-American Chamber of Commerce to Expand Cross-Border Industry Participation

Bangalore, July 2nd, 2025: Clarity Communication, a full-service PR agency based in India, has joined the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) to align more closely with evolving discussions between Indian and American business ecosystems.

The IACC, established to facilitate trade, investment, and knowledge-sharing between India and the United States, brings together companies across sectors including manufacturing, technology, energy, healthcare, and services. Its forums, dialogues, and policy sessions are designed to support deeper engagement between private enterprises and regulatory bodies across both countries.

For Clarity Communication, the move is intended to broaden perspective and gain access to more informed spaces of dialogue—especially as clients increasingly engage with cross-border markets, regulatory environments, and stakeholder expectations that extend beyond domestic boundaries.

*We are delighted to have Clarity join us as a member. The business of PR has become a lot more complex with the advent of social media and paid features. Sowmya’s presence within the chamber will provide guidance to members on this useful aspect of business development” said Stephen Mathias, Chairman IACC Karnataka. “Our work often begins with context—and being part of IACC helps us stay closer to the factors shaping that context,” said Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of Clarity Communication. “Whether it’s a company entering a new geography or navigating a sensitive issue, the way we guide communication depends on how well we’re tuned into the environment it operates in. This membership gives us another lens to view that environment, particularly as the India–U.S. business corridor becomes more layered.” She added, “It’s not about more visibility for us—it’s about more perspective. We value forums that challenge assumptions, introduce nuance, and bring professionals into conversations that don’t always happen on public platforms. That’s the space we’re looking to contribute to—and learn from.”

Clarity Communication works with businesses across diverse industries, from early-stage ventures to established brands and MNCs offering strategic support in external communications, media relations, and stakeholder engagement. The firm’s team operates out of New Delhi and Bangalore, with a distributed network of partners across other regions.

The IACC membership is expected to provide access to curated policy briefings, sector-specific knowledge sessions, and introductions to relevant industry working groups. It also allows Clarity to listen in on conversations where strategy meets regulation—helping shape more grounded communication advice for clients with cross-border interests.