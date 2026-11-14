West Chester, PA, November 14, 2026 — Kick off the holiday season at Clover Market’s Holiday Market, returning for its fourth year to the Westtown School Athletic Center on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Held indoors on the weekend before Thanksgiving, this free event will showcase more than 125 handmade and vintage vendors offering high-quality artisan products and vintage treasures perfect for holiday gifts and decor.

The Holiday Market celebrates local independent makers and vintage collectors, giving visitors the chance to discover one-of-a-kind handmade goods, support small businesses, and meet the talented makers behind each item. From handmade jewelry, ceramics, candles, gourmet food products, clothing and accessories, ornaments, and woodwork to vintage finds with a holiday twist, the Holiday Market offers distinctive gift choices for everyone on the list.

“This is our largest Holiday Market to date, and our vendors were chosen from a record-breaking applicant pool that was up nearly 80% from the year prior. Customers will enjoy the mix of returning favorites and the large number of new vendors, about 30% of the total, who are joining us for the first time this year,” said Janet Long, Founder.

Shoppers can refuel at food trucks parked just outside the main entrance, all serving full menus: Clean Plate Club and Philly Hots both days; Humpty’s Dumplings, Redstone Pizza, and Mayday Coffee on Saturday; and El Toro Serrano, Little Sicilian, and Beanie’s Coffee on Sunday. Inside, La Llamita Vegana and Mr. Big Stuff Cookie Company will offer desserts both days, joined by Lola Patisserie on Saturday. There will also be face painting for the little ones by Brooke Zook Art, a free seasonal photo booth, and free crafts on Saturday from DEAN Adventure Camps.

Westtown’s campus has three entrances, and shoppers are encouraged to use all of them and to carpool if possible. The West Entrance at 975 Westtown Road leads to the West and North lots, the East Entrance at 960 Shady Grove Way leads to the East Lot, and the South Entrance at 999 Westtown Road leads to the South Lot, approximately a 5-minute walk to the Athletic Center. Additional overflow parking will be added as needed, with grass areas used weather permitting, and parking attendants will be on hand to assist. Saturday is typically the busier day, and vendors restock merchandise before the second day, so shoppers are encouraged to consider a Sunday visit.

The Holiday Market’s spacious 33,000-square-foot indoor venue ensures a comfortable shopping experience rain or shine. Located on Westtown School’s 600-acre campus, the event is easily reached from Chester County, Delaware County, the Main Line, and beyond. Admission and parking are free.