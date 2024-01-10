Club Mahindra strengthens presence in Southeast Asia

Mumbai 10th January 2024: Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), has expanded its footprint in Southeast Asia by partnering with resorts in Vietnam and Indonesia to offer rooms to its members. The partnership will offer members access to two exquisite resorts in Vietnam – Citadines Pearl Hoi An, and Citadines Bayfront – and one in the exotic enclave of Bali, Ayodya Resort. This strategic move reaffirms Club Mahindra’s steadfast commitment in providing unforgettable holiday experiences and reinforces its position as the go-to destination for travelers seeking unparalleled experiences across Southeast Asia.

Over the years, the group has successfully set a strong foothold of resorts across Southeast Asia including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. With these new partnerships, Club Mahindra now offers leisure holidays at 12+ resorts in Southeast Asia and overall, at 60+ destinations internationally.

Citadines Pearl Hoi An, nestled on the enchanting An Bang Beach, offer a tropical haven where classical architecture seamlessly blends with contemporary comforts. A mere 10-minute escape to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hoi An Ancient Town, guests can immerse themselves in boat tours, night walks, Tra Que village exploration, and exhilarating water sports. The resort, adorned with top-notch amenities, boasts an expansive outdoor swimming pool, beach activities, and a tennis court for outdoor enthusiasts, providing the perfect backdrop for a leisurely retreat. Members can book the resort through Web and App for Check-Ins starting 13th Jan 2024.

Citadines Bayfront exudes elegance and Vietnamese charm, enticing guests with pampering at Manu Spa and seafood delights at Ngon Gallery Seafood Buffet. Conveniently located 35 km from Cam Ranh International Airport, this resort promises a swift 40-minute journey to a coastal escape, surrounded by the serenity of Long Son Pagoda and the excitement of Vinpearl Amusement Park. Members can book their stay at Citadines Pearl Hoi An Web and App for Check-Ins starting 14th Jan 2024.

Ayodya Resort in Bali, a Balinese water palace-inspired haven sprawling across 29 acres, captivates visitors with landscaped gardens and an unrivalled beachfront experience. The resort is strategically located near Uluwatu Temple and Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park, offering guests a cultural feel and breath-taking oceanic views. Bookings are open on the Web and app for Check-Ins starting 13th Jan 2024.