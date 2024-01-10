Paytm Payments Bank enables FASTag payments at Indore Airport parking

● Empowers visitors with seamless entry and exit at Indore Airport parking lot

● Enables users to pay easily with Paytm FASTag and other banks’ FASTag as well

India’s homegrown Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), today announced that it now enables convenient payments for car parking at the Airport Authority of India (AAI) authorized Indore Airport using FASTag. The solution will help curb congestion and queues at the airport parking thus saving time for the customers.

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd is also one of the largest acquirers of toll plazas for the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, offering an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution. The Bank has enabled similar solutions at Dehradun, Pune and Chennai Airport along with various prominent malls’ parking in India. The company is working on enabling more such solutions across all major cities and other airports.

This will allow users to seamlessly enter and exit the airport parking and pay with Paytm FASTag or other banks’ FASTag.

Paytm Payments Bank Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to introduce FASTag based payment for parking at Indore Airport, making vehicle movement in the parking zone frictionless and time efficient. This will help save a lot of time amid the growing congestion at airport parking. Our commitment to digitizing parking payments extends beyond airports, covering leading malls, metro stations, and various locations across India, offering users convenience.”

The Bank has implemented FASTag parking in association with Mahesh Sunny Enterprises Private Limited.

