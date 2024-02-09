Cohesity and Veritas’ Data Protection Business to Combine, Forming a New Leader in AI-Powered Data Security & Management

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Feb. 9, 2024 – Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, and Veritas, a leader in secure multicloud data resilience, today are announcing their definitive agreement under which Cohesity intends to combine with Veritas’ data protection business, which will be carved out of Veritas, to create a new leader in data security and management. Customers will benefit from the accelerated innovations unlocked by the joint company’s scaled R&D investment, its unwavering support for customer success, and one of the industry’s most extensive partner ecosystems.

Sanjay Poonen will lead the combined organization as CEO and President. Greg Hughes, CEO of Veritas, will serve as a Board member and strategic advisor to Sanjay Poonen after the close of the transaction.

Protecting the world’s data and gaining insights from that data are top imperatives for IT practitioners all the way to board members. Given the rampant threat of ransomware, every organization needs a cyber resilience strategy. Furthermore, technology and business executives now have a unique opportunity to leverage the power of generative AI for data-driven insights to unleash new levels of efficiency, innovation, and growth.

The combined innovations of Cohesity and Veritas will address these challenges directly, offering organizations a comprehensive, multicloud data protection portfolio with a powerful, simple user experience, and a high-performance, centrally-managed hyperconverged platform. This highly complementary combination will create a new leader in data security and management with numerous product offerings to help customers address their needs for data security and data insights. The combined company will bring together 100s of exabytes of data protected, a global go-to-market footprint, high penetration in the enterprise with 96 of the Fortune 100 and 80% of the Global 500, and a strong partner ecosystem across all segments of cloud service providers, security players, VARs, system integrators, and hardware OEMs.

The combined company will continue to invest in and advance the roadmap and strategy of all Cohesity products and services, as well as Veritas NetBackup, NetBackup appliances, and Alta data protection offerings, while working towards the delivery of an integrated solution combining the best technology across the two companies.

“We are deeply committed to our mission to protect the world’s data. This deal will combine Cohesity’s speed and innovation with Veritas’ global presence and installed base. We will lead the next era of AI-powered data security and management by bringing together the best of both product portfolios – Cohesity’s scale-out architecture ideally suited for modern workloads and strong Generative AI and security capabilities and Veritas’ broad workload support and significant global footprint, particularly in the Global 500 and large public sector agencies,” said Sanjay Poonen, President and CEO of Cohesity. “This combination will be a win-win for our collective 10,000 customers and 3,000 partners, and I can’t wait to work with the Veritas team to bring our vision to life.” Greg Hughes, CEO of Veritas, stated, “Veritas and Cohesity share a common vision of empowering businesses to protect their critical data assets in the face of evolving cyber threats and complex hybrid cloud environments. Bringing Veritas’ differentiated cloud-native architecture to Cohesity’s strong innovation engine will ideally position us to offer our customers transformative solutions against cyber attacks while delivering the flexibility and scalability required to thrive in the multicloud era.” “Both companies have high Net Promoter Scores and share a steadfast, long-term commitment to customers. Existing products will continue to be supported for many years while leveraging joint best-of-breed technologies to provide the most innovative roadmap for a future that delights customers,” Poonen continued. “We are deeply committed to both Cohesity and Veritas customers, partners, and employees as we accelerate customer-driven innovation as one company.” “I believe customers could benefit from the combination of Cohesity’s simple and secure, high-performance platform and AI-enabled data insights together with Veritas’ global footprint and cloud-native capabilities,” said Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO, and Chief Analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. “The combined company will benefit from scaled R&D efforts and industry-leading capabilities to help make customers more secure and offer them advanced capabilities in data management and insights.”

Together, the companies will target a total addressable market (TAM) of over $30 billion. This figure includes the data replication and protection software market, estimated to be $12.2 billion in 2024 by IDC[1]. The expanded go-to-market breadth, geographic footprint, and R&D resources will allow the combined company to accelerate new customer adoption and help drive the deployment of innovative solutions within the fast-growing data security and management segment.

The combination will provide compelling benefits for customers, with increased resources to invest in technology innovation while simultaneously adding scale to support customers worldwide. On a pro forma basis for the fiscal year ending July 2023, the combined entity had revenues of over $1.6 billion, annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $1.3 billion, and a 27 percent adjusted cash EBITDA margin. Further, the combination will augment long-term growth with incremental product and geographic expansion opportunities, ensuring customers can access best-in-class tools and services to safeguard their data.

Transaction Details

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each of Cohesity’s and Veritas’ boards of directors and is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Cohesity will finance the transaction through a combination of equity and debt. The transaction values the combined company at approximately $7 billion. In connection with the transaction, Veritas expects to commence exchange offers or similar transactions in connection with its existing debt.

The combined company will receive support from current marquee investors, including Softbank Vision Fund, Sequoia Capital, Wing Venture Capital, Premji Invest, and others. Existing Veritas shareholders, including majority owner Carlyle, will become Cohesity shareholders upon the closing of the transaction. Patrick McCarter, Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Technology at Carlyle, will join the Cohesity Board of Directors after the close of the transaction. Haveli Investments will participate as a new significant investor as part of this transaction, and Premji Invest will increase its holdings in Cohesity. In addition, Madrona will become a new investor in the combined company. In conjunction with these investments, Brian Sheth, Founder and CIO of Haveli Investments, will join Cohesity’s Board of Directors upon the close of the transaction, and Sandesh Patnam, Managing Partner of Premji Invest, will join the Cohesity Board of Directors later this month. This robust backing ensures the financial and operating resources essential for propelling the company’s growth, extending its global presence, and driving continued product innovation.

The remaining assets of Veritas’ businesses will form a separate company, “DataCo.” “DataCo” will comprise Veritas’ InfoScale, Data Compliance, and Backup Exec businesses, and will function autonomously, enhancing agility and adaptability. This newfound independence will enable these businesses to implement a sharply focused, customer-centric approach. Each entity will have dedicated research and development efforts, aiming to deliver specialized solutions tailored precisely to their respective markets. “DataCo” will be led by CEO Lawrence Wong, currently Senior Vice President of Strategy and Products at Veritas.

