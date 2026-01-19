CollegeDekho appoints Tapan Jindal as Chief Financial Officer

Gurugram, Jan 19: CollegeDekho, the ed-tech startup by CarDekho Group has today announced the appointment of Tapan Jindal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the education services company looks to strengthen its financial governance framework and prepare for next stage of growth. The appointment follows CarDekho’s $10Mn investment in the startup later last year. In his new role, Tapan will join the company’s core leadership team, leading its finance, legal and compliance functions with a focus on corporate governance, capital efficiency, and long-term strategic planning.

Tapan, a Chartered Accountant, brings over 2 decades of rich experience spanning early-stage startups to public companies including Scaler, SugarBox, Zee Group and Devyani International. Tapan has been a part of CarDekho Group in the past where he supported the leadership in strategic planning, fundraising and financial transformation of the company, commending the role of Director- Finance.

Talking about the appointment, Ruchir Arora, Founder & CEO, CollegeDekho, said,

“We are excited to welcome Tapan on board. His enriching experience of running an education venture, and scaling startups and ed-techs will help us unlock the next stage of growth for CollegeDekho. His experience in scaling platforms and building robust financial frameworks will be instrumental in accelerating CollegeDekho’s mission as we democratize access to quality education, guidance, and skilling for students across the country.”

Tapan Jindal, Chief Financial Officer, CollegeDekho, said,

“Education has been close to my heart, and having run an education venture early in my career, I feel CollegeDekho is the place for me and being back in CarDekho Group is like coming back to home. I look forward to creating long term value for stakeholders and strengthening the financial and governance practices as we work towards contributing to the education sector in India via making education accessible to so many.”

Founded in 2015, CollegeDekho enables students to find higher education opportunities in India and abroad. The edtech platform is currently focused on solidifying its presence in Tier 2 & 3 cities with its ‘CollegeDekho Assured’ program that enables students to pursue industry aligned degree courses with partner universities across India. Last year, CollegeDekho guided more than 4 million students for admissions.