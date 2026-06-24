Comfort on a Plate: Experience the Monsoon Brunch at Machan at Taj West End

As the monsoon embraces Bengaluru, Machan at Taj West End invites guests to an afternoon of elevated comfort and seasonal indulgence amidst the timeless charm of the city’s iconic garden retreat. The Monsoon Comfort Brunch showcases globally inspired favourites including shepherd’s pie, baked fish, herb-roasted chicken and Asian comfort stir-fries, complemented by warm salads, seasonal pakoras and soulful broths thoughtfully crafted for the season.

Capturing the nostalgia of the monsoon, the brunch also features a Pakora & Snack Counter offering seasonal pakoras, paneer fritters and crisp monsoon bites paired with house chutneys, while the Soup Pot & Curry Kettle serves soulful rasam, creamy tomato soup, seasonal shorbas and slow-simmered broths.

Interactive experiences include the Monsoon Bakery & Tea-Time Classics with warm artisanal breads, buttered pavs, croissants and savoury bakes served alongside cultured butter and handcrafted preserves, as well as the Khichdi & Comfort Bowl Counter featuring classic moong dal and millet khichdis finished with ghee and flavourful accompaniments.

The experience concludes with the Monsoon Dessert Indulgence showcasing hot gulab jamuns, warm chocolate pudding, bread-and-butter pudding, tea-time cakes and refined Indian sweets, perfectly complemented by the Rainy-Day Sip Bar offering masala chai, filter coffee, hot chocolate, infused teas, warm mocktails and cooling monsoon beverages.

Details:

Venue: Machan, Taj West End, Bengaluru

Time: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Thoughtfully crafted for the season, the brunch is an invitation to indulge in the luxury of comfort, conversation and the unmistakable charm of the monsoons at Taj West End, Bengaluru.