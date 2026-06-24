Golden Opportunity For Investors As Global Developers converge at International Property Expo in Delhi

NEW DELHI; 24 JUNE 2026: With cross-border real estate emerging as a preferred investment avenue among India’s growing base of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), NKN Media is set to host one of its exclusive IP’s this time in India International Property Expo 2026 on 4th and 5th July 2026, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. A first-of-its kind property show, the Expo is set to bring together leading developers and property experts from India, Canada and the UAE.

The two-day expo will provide Indian investors direct access to premium residential, commercial, and investment opportunities across some of the world’s most sought-after real estate markets. As investors increasingly look to diversify their portfolios beyond traditional asset classes, overseas real estate has gained traction for its huge potential to offer capital appreciation, rental yields, lifestyle benefits, and global mobility opportunities.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan – Group CEO & Managing Director, NKN Media, said, “While the International Property Expo is bringing real estate stalwarts from across the globe to India, it is also offering leading Indian developers an opportunity to share the stage with global realty. The best developers from across India will be showcasing at the Expo giving investors a plethora of options to explore and choose from. The International Property Expo is designed to bring credible developers and international investment opportunities together under one roof, enabling investors to make informed and confident decisions on real estate investments.”

The event will enable visitors to explore projects, understand market dynamics, and engage directly with industry experts. Attendees can also gain insights into financing options, legal frameworks, and investment processes, helping them make informed decisions in the cross-border global property landscape. International real estate destinations such as Dubai have witnessed growing interest from Indian buyers, including business leaders and celebrities who have invested in luxury homes and second residences overseas. Strong infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and attractive returns have further strengthened the appeal of global property ownership among affluent Indians.

NKN Media has been organising mega property expos in London, Singapore, India and Dubai, creating valuable opportunities for developers and investors to connect. Several deals and business partnerships have been facilitated through these platforms, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted organiser of international real estate showcases.

Expected to attract investors, wealth managers, family offices, and property buyers from across the country, the International Property Expo 2026 aims to strengthen connections between Indian capital and global real estate markets while opening doors to new investment possibilities.