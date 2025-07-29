Connext Global Accelerates Growth with Strategic Expansion into India

New Ahmedabad and Jaipur offices strengthen Connext’s Employer of Record offering, enabling global businesses to scale securely and compliantly.

Honolulu, Hawaii– Tuesday, July 29, 2025 –Connext Global, a leading provider of co-managed remote staffing and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, today announced its expansion into India with new offices in Ahmedabad and Jaipur. The expansion, expected to be fully operational by the end of July, marks Connext’s entry into East Asia and reinforces its position as a global player across premier outsourcing destinations.

India’s rapidly growing professional workforce, deep experience with U.S.-based firms, and high return on talent investment made it a strategic next step for Connext. The new offices will deliver high-retention remote staffing and comprehensive EOR services designed to help global companies build secure, scalable teams without the complexity of establishing local entities.

“India represents a pivotal frontier for Connext’s global expansion,” said Tim Mobley, Founder and President, Connext Global. “This expansion allows us to bring our integrated staffing and EOR model to a vibrant talent market, while giving our clients peace of mind with SOC 2-certified infrastructure and HIPAA-ready systems. It’s a high-trust, high-impact solution for companies navigating growth, compliance, and global workforce challenges.”

Connext’s co-managed staffing model redefines traditional EOR by combining payroll, compliance, and HR administration with dynamic recruitment, embedded team support, and exceptional employee retention. With a 98% client retention rate, an average employee tenure exceeding three years, and the ability to scale up to 100 employees per month, Connext brings clients greater operational excellence at scale.

Its India-based services will include custom recruiting, contractor transitions to full-time roles, service desk support, and specialized staffing in medical billing, accounting, healthcare administration (including NextGen), and software engineering. With operations now underway, Connext plans to grow its India-based workforce to more than 100 employees by the end of 2025.

The expansion enables Connext’s clients—particularly in healthcare, finance, and technology—to diversify their workforce across borders, enhance business continuity, and respond to global pressures such as tariff costs by strategically building teams offshore.

Founded in 2014 in Hawaii, Connext began with a clear mission: to help small and midsize businesses grow through flexible, high-impact outsourcing solutions. Over the past decade it’s evolved into a global operation with more than 1,900 team members across the Philippines, Colombia, Mexico, and now India. Rooted in the spirit of aloha, Connext blends operational excellence with personalized service—building trusted partnerships that scale with clients’ needs. As global demand accelerates, the company is preparing to expand into Eastern Europe, continuing its momentum as a leading provider of co-managed remote staffing and Employer of Record services.

“We’re helping companies reimagine what global teams can achieve,” said Mobley. “By combining trusted infrastructure with exceptional talent, we’re unlocking new possibilities for scale, resilience, and long-term growth.”