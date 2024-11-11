Conrad Bengaluru Unveils the Authentic Flavors of Punjab with Chef Sherry Mehta

Embark on a Culinary Journey through Punjab at Indian Durbar, Conrad Bengaluru, with Chef Sherry Mehta from November 15th to 24th. Indulge in Undivided Punjab,’ an exclusive pop-up showcasing the rich, nostalgic flavors of the region. Curated by renowned Chef Sherry Mehta, this immersive dining experience brings Punjab’s culinary heritage to life, offering guests a taste of tradition and passion in every dish.

This exclusive dining event brings the flavors of Punjab to life, emphasizing Chef Sherry’s commitment to traditional culinary artistry and storytelling. Hailing from the hills, Chef Sherry Mehta brings her personal journey from Shimla to kitchens across the globe, infusing traditional Punjabi flavors with her own distinct touch. Celebrated as a master of regional cuisine, Chef Sherry is not only a pioneer in Himachali and Punjabi cooking but also a beloved name in the culinary world.

At Indian Durbar, diners will have the chance to explore Chef Sherry’s thoughtfully curated menu, highlighting the flavors of undivided Punjab. The offerings include vegetarian and non-vegetarian degustation menu, along with an à la carte selection, showcasing dishes such as the smoked water chestnut profiterole, Ladakhi skyu with nihari broth, saag meat polenta, and kabuli pulao. Concluding with signature desserts like the date bread shahi tukra and rose cookie jalebi, each dish is crafted to evoke a sense of Punjab’s culinary heritage.



“We are elated to be associating with culinary maestro Chef Sherry Mehta and celebrate the essence of undivided Punjab here at Conrad Bengaluru. Chef Sherry’s menu is a beautiful tribute to the culinary heritage of Punjab, meticulously crafted to evoke a profound connection to its rich and diverse traditions. We look forward to welcoming our guests to this unique experience, where each dish promises a taste of history, nostalgia, and Chef Sherry’s creative vision.” shared Mr. Digvijay Singh, General Manager of Conrad Bengaluru.

Undivided Punjab is scheduled to take place from 15th November to 24th November 2024 at Indian Durbar, Conrad Bengaluru. Enjoy a curated selection of dishes available à la carte or as part of an exclusive set menu, starting from INR 2999 plus taxes. Don’t miss out on this incredible fusion of traditional flavors and modern culinary artistry.