10ZiG and Liquidware Expand Partnership to Simplify Application Delivery with FlexApp

Partners join forces to help organizations streamline application delivery across VDI and cloud workspaces

PHOENIX and CHICAGO – June 4, 2026 – 10ZiG® Technology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web application environments, and Liquidware, whose solutions go beyond DEX to deliver user and application management across any Windows workspace, today announced an expanded partnership. Together, the partners are enhancing application delivery through deeper integration between 10ZiG OS and Liquidware FlexApp, enabling a more streamlined, cost-effective approach to managing applications across secure, purpose-built endpoints.

The strengthened relationship brings together 10ZiG’s thin and zero client endpoint solutions and management platform with Liquidware’s dynamic application attachment capabilities to help IT teams modernize how applications are deployed, updated, and maintained. The joint approach is designed to reduce complexity in virtual desktop environments while improving flexibility for distributed workforces.

Application management remains a key challenge for organizations supporting VDI, DaaS, and cloud-hosted desktops. Traditional methods often require maintaining multiple images, increasing administrative overhead and slowing down updates. By leveraging FlexApp, organizations can separate applications from the base operating system, enabling more efficient and dynamic delivery.

“Customers are looking for practical ways to simplify application management without sacrificing performance or control,” said Tom Dodds, Global Strategic Alliances Manager, 10ZiG Technology. “By expanding our partnership with Liquidware, we’re helping IT teams move toward a more flexible model that reduces image management and accelerates how applications are delivered to users.”

“FlexApp is designed to eliminate the constraints of traditional application packaging and modifying OS images,” said Jason E Smith, VP of Marketing & Alliance at Liquidware. “Working with 10ZiG allows us to extend those benefits to a broader range of endpoint strategies, helping organizations create more agile and efficient digital workspaces.”

The expanded partnership delivers combined solutions that enable organizations to:

Modernize application delivery: Attach applications dynamically instead of embedding them into base images, simplifying management and reducing duplication.

Attach applications dynamically instead of embedding them into base images, simplifying management and reducing duplication. Accelerate change cycles: Deploy updates and new applications faster without requiring full image rebuilds.

Deploy updates and new applications faster without requiring full image rebuilds. Reduce operational overhead: Minimize the number of images IT teams must maintain across environments.

Minimize the number of images IT teams must maintain across environments. Support diverse endpoint strategies: Deliver consistent application experiences across thin clients, repurposed devices, and cloud desktops.

In addition to technology integration, 10ZiG and Liquidware will collaborate on go-to-market initiatives aimed at helping customers adopt more efficient approaches to application delivery in virtualized and cloud environments. These efforts capitalize on Liquidware’s growing role within the growing 10ZiG Ready partner ecosystem and expand joint customer engagement, solution alignment, and field enablement to accelerate adoption.