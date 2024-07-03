CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs

Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2024 –– For more than a century, racing has provided a launch pad for Cadillac to transfer knowledge and technology between race cars and production vehicles, and a way to build a fanbase around the world.

To illustrate Cadillac’s commitment to performance, the brand collaborated with CRASH Jewelry to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing Steel in original General Motors colors.

Two styles are available in Black Raven and Chartreuse Metallic Paint – the Blackwing Icon Cuff and the V-Performance Pattern Cuff. Each design consists of a limited edition run of only 75 pieces.

Using emerging laser technology, CRASH Jewelry’s innovative designs are created through a process that selectively preserves and highlights the original General Motors colors. The Blackwing Icon Cuff depicts the repeating logo pattern that, at first glance, resembles a tire tread.

As its name indicates, the V-Performance Pattern Cuff portrays just that but in both colors as a double cuff.

The Cadillac wordmark is engraved inside every cuff, along with a custom CRASH Jewelry VIN, and a serial number to denote its position in the exclusive series.

Both Blackwing Cuffs can be found on the V-Series 20th Anniversary Collection website.