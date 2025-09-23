Critical Manufacturing appoints Arnaud Portet to lead market expansion

PORTO, Portugal, 23rd Sept, 2025 — Critical Manufacturing today announced the appointment of Arnaud Portet as Head of Sales Market Expansion, responsible for accelerating growth across multiple industries and regions.

Portet brings more than two decades of experience in MES and digital manufacturing. He has led high-performance teams, transformed global sales operations, restructured commercial organisations, and designed new go-to-market strategies that delivered measurable results, including multimillion-euro revenue growth and significant gains in sales productivity. His background spans technical engineering and strategic business management, enabling a pragmatic approach to shop-floor digitalisation and Industry 4.0.

In his new role, Portet will scale Critical Manufacturing’s presence across key markets. Initial priorities include opportunities in highly regulated sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

“Seeing seasoned industry experts choose to join our mission is deeply rewarding,” Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing, said. “Arnaud combines technical engineering expertise with strategic insight and a clear passion for driving Industry 4.0 on the shop floor.”

Portet is multilingual and experienced in leading cross-functional, international programmes. He has a strong track record of developing C-suite relationships, opening new markets, and aligning product, marketing and delivery around customer impact.