Navigating Private Fund Setup from Idea to Launch

By Mindaugas Suklevicius, Founder and Fund Manager at HF Quarters

Launching a private fund can be daunting. While choosing a vehicle and raising money are essential components, aligning structure, regulation, and investor expectations are basics that ensure the launch isn’t derailed.

The first critical step is selecting the vehicle. Would a RAIF or SIF in Luxembourg be ideal? An Exempted Company or Limited Partnership in Cayman? A Qualified Investor Fund (QIF) or Exempt Fund under the DFSA in DIFC? Each vehicle brings different legal forms, liability regimes, and marketing rights. In Luxembourg, for example, a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) doesn’t require regulatory approval by the CSSF, speeding up time to market, but still must be managed by an authorised AIFM and comply with EU rules.

Next is regulatory filing and governance frameworks. In the Cayman Islands, private funds must register under the Private Funds Act within 21 days of accepting capital commitments and before any capital is received. Independent oversight is mandatory, including auditors, administrators, custodians, or equivalents. Ongoing obligations such as valuations, annual returns, and director registration are also required.

Investors today expect transparency. They want clear reporting, independent valuation, and good governance. Firms that provide external oversight, audited accounts, and consistent disclosure tend to attract institutional capital more readily. Meeting these expectations is crucial for building trust and attracting serious capital.

Timelines differ materially across jurisdictions, although, in practice, many steps can be navigated flexibly, allowing for adjustments based on the fund’s specific needs and circumstances. Understanding differences between jurisdictions helps managers avoid costly delays.

Other common risks include underestimating compliance costs, not planning for governance obligations, and mismatching fund structures to investor types or liquidity profiles.

In short, launching a private fund effectively means selecting the right vehicle, building governance and regulatory frameworks early, managing timelines closely, and designing with investor needs in mind. A fund that neglects any of those is likely to face delays, higher costs, or difficulty in raising capital, while a fund that plans meticulously and his well supported has the best chance of success.