CURRYiT Marks 4 Years of Simplifying Delicious and Clean Cooking

2 December, 2024: Over the last 4 years, CURRYiT has become one of India’s most loved clean label food brands. Known for making cooking Indian food at home delicious and very easy, the brand’s cooking pastes have become top sellers across India, with some of the products like the 100% preservative-free Ginger Garlic Paste, being featured as the fastest bestseller in the category.

Founded by IIM alumni Richa Sharma and Nischal Kandula, CURRYiT has become synonymous with convenient home-cooking especially for food lovers who want to cook a variety of dishes at home but are constrained by time, effort or the right recipes. With cooking pastes, dishes such as Kashmiri rogan josh, butter chicken, chettinad chicken, etc, which were seen adorning only gourmet restaurant menus, are now being made at home in just 15-20 minutes. All without the hassle of chopping, mess, or stress of preservatives.

This value has been hugely appreciated by the consumer, thereby driving demand for the products on different platforms. With presence across qcomm’s mighty trio – Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, the brand achieved exponential revenue growth, beating even some of the incumbents in the space.

“Four years ago, we started CURRYiT with a vision to make cooking easy without compromising on the authentic regional taste or quality of the dish. We have always been driven by this vision and our ethos of making only clean, preservative-free products.” said Richa Sharma, co-founder of CURRYiT. Nischal Kandula added, “At the beginning of the year we charted out 1 clear goal – to be on quick commerce & serve our customers in minutes. Today CURRYiT is on all major q-comm channels (Instamart, Blinkit & Zepto) across major cities of India & we are growing super fast.”

The startup’s anniversary celebration was an intimate event, attended by the team, select investors and some of CURRYiT’s loyal customers – a true testament of deep consumer love.

With its eyes set on the future, CURRYiT aims to continue expanding its presence across India while introducing new and innovative products, while remaining focused on delivering the same trusted taste, using authentic recipes and locally sourced ingredients. Notably, the brand was handpicked by Swiggy Instamart from over 10,000 brands, underlining the quality and taste that CURRYiT has consistently delivered.