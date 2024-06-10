D2C Insider Regional Summit 2024 Highlights: Concludes Successfully in Mumbai

Mumbai, 10 June 2024 || D2C Insider, an extensive network of meticulously selected founders and CXOs hailing from the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ecosystem has marked a successful D2C Insider Global Summit 2024 in Mumbai on Saturday at the Holiday Inn. This event, India’s largest D2C founders’ confluence, aimed to navigate the entrepreneurial journey and foster idea exchange and growth assistance among its members.

The event attracted early-stage founders from the western region of India, who pitched their ideas in front of a panel of investors and attended by a notable number of founders, investors, and senior leaders from D2C enablers and service providers in the western region of India. Following an exceptional pitch at PITCHATHON, Siddharth Batra, the founder of Pikndel was the 1st runner-up securing an investment of 25 Lakhs and praises from the esteemed guests. However, the final first prize winner was Richy Dave, the founder of Tulua Foods Pvt Ltd which secured a total funding of 50 Lakhs (25 lakhs from D2C insiders and 25 lakhs from credit enablers).

Apart from this, brands like The Sass Bar, Secret Alchemist, Wanderlooms and Grow Billion Trees participated and showcased some remarkable pitches at PITCHATHON and garnered extensive knowledge, experience and praise from the esteemed guests.

The event was honored by the presence of Malini Aggarwal and Nowshad Rizwanullah, the Founders of MissMalini Entertainment, as the chief guests. Where other notable attendees included Ankit Chona (HOCCO Ice Cream), Arjun Vaidya (V3 Ventures), Vedang Patel (The Souled Store), Pooja Shirali (DSG Group), Rishubh Satiya (Plix), Anurag Kedia (Pilgrim), and Helen Cooper (Helen Cooper Luxury).

Abhishek Shah, Founder of D2C Insider, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to organize India’s largest D2C founders’ confluence to pave the way for young entrepreneurs in India. We initiated the D2C Insider Global Summit during the lockdown, and today, we have grown into a thriving community of over 10,000 founders and leaders. I’m delighted to share that 2 out of 5 brands featured on Shark Tank are from the D2C Insider community, which is a proud moment for our entire team. India has become a hub for founders, and we are proud to be a part of this journey, helping them connect and grow.”

He continued, “Our goal in organizing these events extends beyond fostering the D2C ecosystem; we thrive on collaboration, with members supporting each other through challenges such as marketing and manufacturing. This event provides brands with the opportunity to showcase their products and receive immediate feedback, promoting internal growth. We believe in the power of collaboration and are committed to helping our members navigate the complexities of the business landscape. Through these efforts, we aim to build a stronger, more connected D2C community.”

The D2C Insider Regional Summit in Mumbai brought together a diverse group of D2C founders at various stages of their entrepreneurial journey, along with key investors and senior leaders from D2C enablers and service providers. The event showcased the vibrant and growing D2C ecosystem in India, providing a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration among the region’s most promising entrepreneurs and business leaders.