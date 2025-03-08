Dalit Committe wants Baldota Steel plant at Koppal

The Dalit Organization Committee, Bhima Gharjane, submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Koppal District Collector, requesting support for the establishment of Baldota Steel & Power Limited.

In its press release, the Dalit Organization Committee, Bhima Gharjane, stated that Koppal is an integral part of Kalyana Karnataka and is currently on the path of development. For a region to achieve holistic growth, commercial activities must thrive, and industries play a crucial role in this process. Establishing factories leads to direct and indirect employment opportunities in the surrounding areas.

The organization highlighted that MSPL, a subsidiary of Baldota, has already installed advanced pollution control equipment to minimize environmental pollution. Additionally, it has been actively contributing to rural development through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives.

Furthermore, MSPL has been involved in several social welfare activities, including:

• Establishing clean drinking water plants.

• Providing school furniture and smart classrooms.

• Offering free tailoring training.

• Improving sanitation facilities.

• Supporting local festivals.

• Conducting free computer training for students.

• Organizing tree plantation drives in Koppal and nearby villages.

• Providing free eye surgeries and prosthetic limbs.

The memorandum also mentioned that agricultural lands in Bassapur, Halavarti, and Koppal have already been transferred to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for Baldota. Farmers who lost their lands 15 years ago have been eagerly awaiting the company’s establishment, as it promises employment opportunities for them and their children. However, certain vested interests are opposing the project, attempting to block its establishment.

The committee argued that if the company is not established, the affected farmers will be deprived of employment opportunities, leading to increased youth migration and frustration. This situation could also result in students from Koppal and nearby districts losing out on career opportunities. They emphasized that factories are essential for preventing such issues and ensuring the overall development of the district.

Baldota has already announced an investment plan of ₹54,000 crore under Invest Karnataka 2025, aiming to create 15,000 to 20,000 jobs while using advanced technology to control environmental pollution.

The establishment of Baldota Steel & Power Limited will not only improve the standard of living in Koppal but also create significant employment opportunities and contribute to the comprehensive development of the district. Therefore, the Dalit Organization Committee, Bhima Gharjane, has urged the Chief Minister to facilitate the establishment of the MSPL company.