Danfoss India Expands Footprint in Eastern India and Nepal Through New Strategic Partnership

Chennai, 7.03.2025: Danfoss, a global leader in energy-efficient solutions, has expanded its reach in Eastern India and Nepal by appointing Classical Pumps as its official reseller in Patna for Industrial Refrigeration products. This strategic partnership, facilitated through Beijer Ref India Pvt Ltd., aims to strengthen the availability of Danfoss’ industrial refrigeration products in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal, ensuring enhanced service and support for customers in the region.

Danfoss is renowned for its cutting-edge industrial refrigeration solutions, which play a vital role in ensuring that energy-efficient and safe cooling across industries such as food processing, cold storage, and pharmaceuticals. The company remains committed to innovation and sustainability, offering state-of-the-art technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Mr Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, said, “At Danfoss India, we’re committed to empowering Indian industries with sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. Our partnership with Classical Pumps marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to provide best-in-class industrial refrigeration solutions to customers in Eastern India and Nepal, while contributing to India’s growth story Beijer Ref India Pvt Ltd., a leading distributor in the HVAC&R industry, has been instrumental in expanding Danfoss’ footprint in the region. Swatantra Gagneja, Managing Director of Beijer Ref India, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with Classical Pumps to bring Danfoss’ world-class industrial refrigeration solutions closer to our customers. This initiative aligns with our mission to strengthen distribution channels and enhance accessibility.” Mr. Madhur Sehgal, Head – Danfoss Climate Solutions Sales, India Region, commented, “With growing demand for Industrial Refrigeration solutions in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal, this partnership will allow us to provide best-in-class technology with local support. We are confident that Classical Pumps will play a key role in our expansion strategy while helping our customers get safe, reliable and high quality solutions.”

Classical Pumps, the newly appointed reseller, is a trusted name in the region, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company will ensure seamless supply and service of Danfoss products and grow the Industrial Refrigeration market in the region of Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal

Mr. Anand Shroff, Managing Director- Classical Pumps, added, “Partnering with Danfoss and Beijer Ref India marks a new milestone for us. We are excited to bring advanced industrial refrigeration solutions to businesses in this region, ensuring efficiency and reliability. Appointment of re-seller for Bihar, Jharkhand & Nepal the industries will be get technical support, training, energy efficiency and safety-related programmer/products from time to time”

This expansion reflects Danfoss’ commitment to growth in emerging markets, ensuring a strong and reliable distribution network for its industrial refrigeration solutions.